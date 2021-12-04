MARVEL Future Revolution, the latest collaboration between Netmarble Corp. and Marvel Entertainment, and Marvel's first open-world action RPG on mobile platforms, has been recognized as the 'iPad Game of the Year' in Apple's App Store Awards 2021.

"To be recognized with this prestigious award is immensely humbling, as we really strove to make a first-of-its-kind game for Marvel that connected players from all over the world. We were up against apps and games judged on delivering exceptional quality, cutting-edge design and intuitive usability, as well as advanced application of Apple's unique technologies, making this especially rewarding," said Joe Lee, Executive Producer at Netmarble. "Thanks to our talented team of developers, our highly collaborative relationship with Marvel, and the long hours put in by our entire team at Netmarble, we were able to bring our shared vision to life. We can't wait to show you what's in store for MARVEL Future Revolution in 2022."

Netmarble and Marvel recently showcased a first look at Magik, MARVEL Future Revolution's upcoming ninth playable Super Hero, officially revealing that her world premiere would be on December 15, 2021. More details on this new character and other upcoming content will be announced in the near future.

Developed by Netmarble Monster, MARVEL Future Revolution is the second collaboration between Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment and a successor to the long-running hit mobile game MARVEL Future Fight, enjoyed by more than 120 million people worldwide. MARVEL Future Revolution is available now as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. For the latest news on MARVEL Future Revolution, please visit the official website (https://marvelfuturerevolution.com) and follow #MARVELFutureRevolution across all social channels:

● Facebook: Marvel Future Revolution

● Twitter: MarvelFutureRev

● Instagram: marvelfuturerevolution

● YouTube: Marvel Future Revolution

Since launching globally in August 2021, MARVEL Future Revolution has been recognized by Apple as the 2021 'iPad Game of the Year,' by Google Play as the 'Best Competitive Game' of 2021, and by The Game Awards - receiving a nomination for 'Best Mobile Game' in 2021.

