(Photo : Unsplash/ Christian Wiediger) Facial recognition

Clearview AI, the tech company that created the controversial facial recognition system that goes through different social media sites to add photos of users to its database, will get a patent for its controversial technology.

The tech company said that the US Trademark and Patent Office had sent the company a notice of allowance. That means that Clearview's application is about to be granted as soon as the tech company pays all of the fees.

Clearview AI Patent

Politico reported the news of the notice and said that critics are now worried that granting Clearview the patent could speed up the development of similar technologies before lawmakers can create a law that will impose boundaries, according to Politico.

Clearview AI's system is used by several law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and FBI.

The system has been criticized for adding billions of images to its database by going through social media sites and saving pictures of users without their consent.

Also Read: American Civil Liberties Union Sues Clearview AI for Violating Privacy

The tech company says the images that it gathers are publicly available and it is not illegal. However, the approach has forced Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites to release cease-and-desist letters.

Lawmakers in Britain, Canada, and Australia have called out Clearview AI due to the data privacy laws in their respective countries.

Use of Clearview AI

The CEO of Clearview, Hoan Ton-That, said that the system they have created is meant to identify criminals and is not used as a surveillance tool.

Ton-That added that the tech company is committed to use its technology responsibly. The tech company is working with several policymakers on facial recognition protocols.

On Dec. 4, Clearview told CNET in a statement that they will not create a system that can be easily accessed by the public and private organizations will only use it. ​

The critics have stated that the apps and other consumer versions of this technology could let a stranger capture your pictures with a smartphone and get your personal data.

The patent application of Clearview has language that suggests uses beyond catching police suspects.

The patent application says that in many instances, it may be desirable for someone to know more about another person through business, dating, or other types of relationship.

This is the reason why they are pushing for a better method and system to get information about someone and give the information based on criteria.

Facial recognition systems have been criticized by privacy activists for years due to their inaccuracy and because sometimes, it leads to false arrests.

The system has had issues when it comes to recognizing women and people of color. Privacy activists also pointed out that this technology can be used as surveillance on protests and political demonstrations.

Despite its shortcomings, the technology is used by law enforcement officers to solve crimes ranging from shoplifting, human trafficking, kidnapping, child exploitation to murder, according to Engadget.

Clearview said that it does not know of any instances where the system led to someone being arrested by mistake. So far, several publications have noted that the technology was found to be very accurate since it was audited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

Clearview is not short in controversy. Last month, Australia's lawmakers ordered Clearview to remove the facial templates of its citizens.

In May, Clearview AI was hit with dozens of lawsuit in Europe because of its method in collecting data.

Related Article: Clearview's A.I. Gets Massive Leak, Facial Recognition, Cloud Storage And More Open To Potential Hackers

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Sophie Webster

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.