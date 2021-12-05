(Photo : Image from Denny Müller on Unsplash) Android 'Officially' Giving Up Apple Competition | Upcoming Xiaomi 12, Galaxy S22, OnePlus 10 Release Date Reveals

Android and Apple have long been battling to dominate the marketplace, but nowadays, the two seem to cater to two different audiences owning a well-balanced market share. With that, an article by PhoneArena is claiming that Android is "almost" officially giving up when it comes to competing with Apple.

How are Android Companies 'Almost' Giving Up on Competing with Apple

According to the story by PhoneArena, Android is "almost" giving up when it comes to directly competing with Apple. With that, the article then listed down leaks and rumors from reliable sources like Jon Prosser and Max Jambor regarding the upcoming Android flagship releases.

Android Device Rumors:

Xiaomi 12 Release Date - expected launch date on December of this year

Xiaomi 12 Pro Release Date - expected launch date during early spring of 2022

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Release Date - expected launch date during early spring of 2022

Galaxy S22 - expected launch date on February 8, 2022

Galaxy S22+ - expected launch date on February 8, 2022

Galaxy S22 Ultra - expected launch date on February 8, 2022

OnePlus 10 - expected launch date on January to February 2022 for China and March to April 2022 for the rest of the world

OnePlus 10 Pro - expected launch date on January to February 2022 for China and March to April 2022 for the rest of the world

As the release dates show, Android's top iPhone competitors all have one thing in common, which is that they are expected to launch during the first quarter of 2022, except the Xiaomi Mi 12, which is expected to launch in December. With that, there are two updates to the Android flagship release, which as per PhoneArena, are showing a "retreat."

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 Left to Compete with Apple

These include OnePlus cancelling the OnePlus "T" series, which previously used to come out during September to October, which is considered "iPhone time." To add, Samsung is also axing its Galaxy Note which launches in August, about a month before the Apple iPhone.

With that, the OnePlus T, as well as the Galaxy Note, are now gone with Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 flagships left competing with Apple's iPhone during the fall. To expand, this would mean that Apple is getting a full fall season for itself.

Lack of Competition Could Tempt Apple to Raise Its Prices

As per the article by PhoneArena, it is pretty understandable as to why Android manufacturers would choose not want to compete with the iPhone. This is because Apple has been dominating the flagship smartphone sales in the last five years.

Ultimately, the mere fact that Apple has a lot of room to play with while remaining unbothered by any other company except Google could result in less pressure for Tim Cook and the Cupertino giant. The publication notes that this could even tempt Apple to raise its iPhone prices.

