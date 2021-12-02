(Photo : Image from Safarulla Kasmi on Unsplash) iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus On the Way to Become Obsolete | No More iOS Updates for Models Below iPhone 6S

It's common that consumers usually upgrade their Apple smartphones every once in a while, but there's actually a more imposed reason behind this. Apple is now adding the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus to its "vintage products" list that will no longer be receiving updates.

iPhone Models Considered 'Vintage' and 'Obsolete'

There have already been a number of iPhone models previously declared "vintage" and "obsolete," but as per MacRumors, an internal memo reveals the iPhone 6 Plus will be joining the list come December 31. To add, the company has sold tens of millions of iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models ever since their launch back in 2015.

According to the story by TheSun.co.uk, the iPhone 6 could be reportedly safe until 2023. In contrast, however, the iPhone 6 Plus isn't that lucky as the device only has until the end of the year before Apple stops giving it updates.

Difficulty in Sourcing Out Spare Parts

There is another reason why having an iPhone on Apple's vintage list could be a problem. This is because having an outdated iPhone model will make it harder to source spare parts and repair the model should it run into some problems.

The vintage period for products on the list will last for two years before Apple officially declares the models "obsolete." Once the model becomes obsolete, Apple will completely cut off the handset.

Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus

The iPhone maker warns that Apple discontinues all hardware services for models that are considered obsolete. This only means that the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus are now considered too old to get the latest iOS updates.

The last model that will still be receiving iOS updates will be the iPhone 6S or later models. With that, Apple has already cut off its support for the iPhone 6 two years ago with the previous release of the iOS 13.

16GB Limit in Today's Standards

This will be a huge problem for owners of that device due to them missing out on new features and missing out on security updates. This would put them in a position where they are at greater risk of being hacked.

As of today's standards, the iPhone 6 and the iPhone 6 Plus is already considered a little bit ancient due to their minimal storage of just 16GB, making it really small for the standards of this generation of smartphones. In other news, despite the red market, Apple's shares rose by 3%, as per a previous article by TechTimes.

iPhone 13 128GB Storage

In contrast, the iPhone 13 already has default storage of 128GB, setting a new standard for smartphones. To clarify, the publication says that Apple hasn't formally confirmed that the iPhone 6 Plus would become vintage.

The iPhone 6 Plus, however, will no longer be receiving software support, making it no longer available to buy new or refurbished from official Apple sellers. To add, here's a list of vintage Apple products.

