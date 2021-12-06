OnePlus 10 is going to be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, the CEO and co-founder of the Chinese phone maker, Peter Lau, confirmed.

The announcement of the OnePlus exec comes shortly after Qualcomm introduced its upcoming flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

OnePlus 10 to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

As per the report by Android Central, Lau announced on his account on the Chinese social media platform, Weibo, that the "next-generation" phone of OnePlus will be sporting the latest chipset from Qualcomm.

Lau is now also the Chief Product Officer of Oppo, the parent firm of OnePlus.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus and Oppo exec did not mention that the next-gen device of the Chinese phone maker will be called the OnePlus 10.

However, leaks and other reports suggest that it is likely the name of the upcoming flagship from the tech giant.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Smartphone

As of writing, there are already five smartphone makers that have confirmed that their next flagship phone will be sporting the latest chipset from Qualcomm.

To be precise, the sister brand of OnePlus, Oppo, already confirmed that the Oppo Find X4 will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Meanwhile, another Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi, also confirmed that its next flagship device, which will be released in December, will also come with the Snapdragon 8.

On top of that, Realme also confirmed that its next flagship, the GT 2 series, will likewise carry the latest chipset Qualcomm's Snapdragon is offering.

In addition to that, the American tech firm, Motorola, also announced that its upcoming Edge X30 will also get the latest processor offering from Qualcomm.

Although the South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has yet to confirm that its next-gen phone is also featuring the Snapdragon 8, some reports already suggest it would do so.

OnePlus 10 Leaks

The Chinese phone maker has yet to debut its next-gen flagship smartphone. However, some leaks are already unveiling its supposed design.

In fact, one of the recent leaks showed that the next-gen device of OnePlus sported a familiar rear camera array, which is similar to what the Samsung Galaxy S21 currently sports.

Aside from that, the other specs that the OnePlus 10 is expected to flaunt remain to be seen.

Read Also: One Plus and Samsung Collab? Chinese Phone Maker Mistakenly Tweets Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's S Pen Ad

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

According to the news story by Tech Radar, the Snapdragon 8 is now the fastest-ever chipset from Qualcomm, which means that the future flagships that would be powered by it are expected to be faster as well.

Qualcomm claimed that the CPU of the latest chip is 20% faster than what the Snapdragon 888 could offer its users. Not to mention that the newer processor also boasts 30% more power efficiency.

Related Article: OnePlus 9T Cancelled; R Series to be Entry Level Flagship Android Smartphone After OPPO Merger

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.