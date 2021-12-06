"Fortnite" Chapter 3 has finally been released! Thanks to Epic Games' efforts, gamers can now take advantage of the new island, as well as enhanced gameplay mechanics.

Did you just pick the oldest StW screenshot you can find??? 95% of it is outdated — Sorurus (@Sorurus3) December 5, 2021

Before it was released on Dec. 5, the giant game publisher released a new trailer, which provided some of the major details that players can expect from the new "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 1 called "Flipped."

The new video of the title's new version was able to generate more than 7 million views and 200,000 likes. In the comment section, many fans shared their satisfaction with the new Chapter 3 Season 1.

"Spider-Man is the most anticipated skin I think EVERYONE is looking forward to. Good job, Epic! Hyped!" said one of Epic Games' consumers.

'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Season 1's Major Details

According to Engadget's latest report, the new map offers very chaotic weather effects. This was also confirmed by Polygon, saying that the new island would still look familiar to the long-time Epic Games fans.

NOTE: I'm gonna Be Revamping This Concept, But it will be AFTER Chapter 3 Releases, as I will need a new phone, Mine is Really Glitchy and Old, so I need to get a new one since it Cannot Download anything else, This means that I won't be posting map concepts for a while. (1/2) — Mr. 3D (@Mr3D20543322) November 30, 2021

Also Read: 'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Update Leaks New Map Ahead of Reveal, What to Expect on New Content?

The weather effects that players can experience are lighting, tornadoes, and rainstorms. These in-game enhancements would make the new Chapter 3 Season 1 more challenging compared to the previous versions.

Meanwhile, there would also be new weapons, such as shotguns, sniper rifles, and assault rifles. You can click this link to see more details.

'Fortnite' New Gameplay Mechanics

Yes, the new weather system for the new "Fortnite" island is quite interesting. However, many experts shared that they are more intrigued with the new gameplay mechanics of the title.

Some of the enhancements made in the actual in-game action are the following:

Sliding and swinging controls help you dodge your enemies faster and more efficiently.

Your squads can have additional healing effects through camps. They can also use these camps to store their equipment.

Spider-Man's swinging mechanic has also arrived.

For the past few months, Epic Games has been releasing new version of "Fortnite" that are more enjoyable than their predecessors. This means that you can expect more in-game upgrades from the giant title publisher.

In other news, PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia crowns "Genshin Impact" and "Resident Evil Village" as the Grand Winners of the event.

On the other, "Halo Infinite" would soon bring new multiplayer modes.

For more news updates about "Fornite" and other popular titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: 'Fortnite' Could Be Announcing A New Collab With Jordan Brand Soon

TechTimes own this article

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.