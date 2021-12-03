(Photo : Screenshot provided by MiHoYo ) PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia: 'Genshin Impact,' 'Resident Evil Village' as Grand Winners!

PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia has ended with a blast. Now, the giant game company announced that MiHoYo's "Genshin Impact" and Capcom's "Resident Evil Village" are among its Grand Winners.



"The PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia will present awards to hit titles sold for the PlayStation, recognizing the creative work of those who made them," said PlayStation via its official blog post.

The company added that the latest event is its twenty-seventh one ever since Sony launched the gaming platform in 1994.

Congratulations to the winners of the PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia PARTNER AWARD & SPECIAL AWARD!



Check out here for the winners' testimonials: https://t.co/WjP9EqSItN pic.twitter.com/y4nH43PdxM — PlayStation Asia (@PlayStationAsia) December 3, 2021

On the other hand, PlayStation added that the winners would receive trophies with the design of PlayStation's iconic control buttons (Tringle, Box, X, and Circle).

PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 Japan Asia Update

According to Siliconera's latest report, there are a total of Grand Winners in the recent PlayStation Partner Awards event. These are the following:

"Genshin Impact"

"eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2021"

"Resident Evil Village"

To celebrate their achievements, Sony decided to publish videos for each title, which contain subtitles for multiple languages, such as English.

Dear Travelers,



Thanks to your support, Genshin Impact has won the " PlayStation®Partner Awards 2021 GRAND AWARD" and "PlayStation Game Music Award (1st Runner-Up)"!



We will be giving out 800 Primogems from December 4 to December 7!



View details here:https://t.co/8MtJrFzGh5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile, MiHoYo's dev team showed their gratitude to their fans by announcing 800 free Primogems, provided from Dec. 4 until Dec. 7. You can visit this link to see more details of the game developer's announcement.

Why 'Genshin Impact' and 'Resident Evil Village'?

PlayStation explained that the three Grand Winners were chosen because they generated the highest worldwide sales between October 2020 and Sept. 2021.

Aside from them, some titles received the Partner Awards from Sony's gaming platform. These include the following:

"MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION 2"

"NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139"

"FINAL FANTASY XIV"

"Tales of ARISE"

"FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE"

In other news, the PlayStation Mobile Gaming controller is now rumored to be in the works.

On the other hand, experts claimed that Sony fans could build a PS5-level gaming PC, which is as expensive as the original price of the console. This can be helpful given that PlayStation 5 is still suffering from scarcity.

For more news updates about PlayStation and its upcoming activities, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

