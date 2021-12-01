"Fortnite" players can now jump from the free-throw line in this latest big-name collaboration if the rumors are correct.

The massively popular battle royale game is reportedly partnering with Jordan Brand to bring Jordan-themed items such as sneakers, hoodies, and new content, reports PCGamer.

Renowned industry leaker FN_Assist, corroborated by others such as iFireMonkey and HypeX, tweeted a few alleged screenshots of the "Fortnite" x Jordan collab:

#Fortnite x Jordan Creative Map 'Jumpman Zone' promo images:



"Venture on scavenger hunts to discover Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey” artifacts, complete Trickshot Challenges and unlock Jumpman-inspired MVP areas." pic.twitter.com/nE88tgFc8c — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) November 30, 2021

In the images, you can see what looks like a Tron-inspired basketball court and three images of what look like player lounges full of Jordan Brand images.

In the Tweet, FN_Assist also says that "Fortnite" players will be able to go on scavenger hunts to find "artifacts" like a pair of Air Jordan 11 Cool Grey sneakers, which they can equip onto their in-game characters.

Aside from that, players can also complete events like Trickshot Challenges (presumably on the Tron-inspired court, like a digital game of H.O.R.S.E.) to unlock so-called "Jumpman-inspired MVP areas."

FortniteInsider also reports that players will get exclusive skins, whose color patterns are patterned after that of the Cool Grey Air Jordan 11 sneakers. Other skins reportedly included are called Hangtime, Playmaker, and the Swish, among others which remain unannounced.

Here is a YouTube video from leaker iFireMonkey, which reveals a few other alleged promotional images of the collaboration:

"Fortnite" owner Epic Games hasn't issued a statement yet that either denies or confirms the partnership, but the leakers say there's already a release date: December 1st.

'Fortnite' x Jordan: Years In The Making

The Jordan Brand, which is a subsidiary of Nike, is one of the most recognizable sports brands in the entire world. As such, it is only right if "Fortnite" wants to ink a collaboration with the sports apparel giant.

But this rumored recent partnership, however, isn't actually the first time that Epic Games and Jordan Brand got together. Two years ago, there was another "Fortnite" x Jordan collab that came shortly after the "John Wick" limited time mode, according to HighSnobiety.

Back then, the collaboration brought a New York City-inspired update which brought a Downtown Drop LTP from Jordan, two new skins, and access to Air Jordan 1 sneakers such as the "NYC to Paris" and "LA to Chicago" colorways.

A Foray Into The Metaverse?

Earlier, it was reported that Nike (the company that owns Jordan Brand) wanted to enter the metaverse. According to CNBC, the sportswear giant has filed a patent that will allow it to sell virtual branded apparel.

This rumored "Fortnite" collaboration could very well be one of Nike and Jordan Brand's first official forays into something like the metaverse, where the most crazed sneakerheads might fight each other to get virtual kicks that might sell for as much as their real-life counterparts.

One thing is for certain, though: this likely beats waiting in the heat or cold outside a local Footlocker for your new pair of Js.

