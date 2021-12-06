(Photo : Image from Michael Förtsch on Unsplash) LUNA Climbs to Top 10 Cryptocurrencies | Over $5M of Top Crypto Traded by Whales Within 24Hrs on Binance

LUNA has just entered the top 10 cryptocurrencies based on market cap just a little below XRP. With that, the tables have now turned as LUNA joins the big boys. In other news, a lot of whale movement was spotted for Bitcoin in the last 24 hours on Binance.

Whale Trades on Binance

Over $5 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on Binance in the last 24 hours with whale movements leaving a splash. With that, the BTC/USDT pair was used to execute massive trades from $786.51 thousand to $1.25 million.

According to the tweet of CoinTrendz, there were a number of notable wave movements that took place in the last 24 hours. The most recent trade happened around an hour before the time this article was written with a whopping $1.22 million trade taking place.

Largest Whale BTC Movements in the Last 24Hrs:

$1.25 million whale trade happened approximately 20 hours ago

$1.22 million whale trade happened approximately one hour ago

$985.03 thousand whale trade happened approximately ten hours ago

$896.84 thousand whale trade happened approximately 20 hours ago

$786.51 thousand whale trade happened approximately 11 hours ago

To add, the top 10 cryptocurrencies have rearranged in terms of market cap. Although Bitcoin remains in the top spot with Ethereum at second place, as seen on WhaleBot Alerts' update on Telegram, the other cryptocurrencies within the list have shifted.

Here are the Top 10 Cryptocurrencies Based on Market Cap:

1. $BTC

Price: 49,302 USD

24-hour percentage change: -0.1 percent

7 day percentage change: -13.9 percent

30 day percentage change: -19.1 percent

2. $ETH

Price: 4,192 USD

24-hour percentage change: +1.6 percent

7 day percentage change: -2.4 percent

30 day percentage change: -6.4 percent

3. $BNB

Price: 556.62 USD

24-hour percentage change: -2.4 percent

7 day percentage change: -9.0 percent

30 day percentage change: -8.1 percent

4. $USDT

Price: 1.00 USD

24-hour percentage change: -0.0 percent

7 day percentage change: +0.1 percent

30 day percentage change: +0.2 percent

5. $SOL

Price: 196.90 USD

24-hour percentage change: -2.3 percent

7 day percentage change: -2.0 percent

30 day percentage change: -17.9 percent

Read Also: USDT Doubles in Supply Compared to USDC | Is This Dangerous?

6. $ADA

Price: 1.38 USD

24-hour percentage change: -3.4 percent

7 day percentage change: -13.8 percent

30 day percentage change: -30.4 percent

7. $HEX

Price: 0.15 USD

24-hour percentage change: -6.6 percent

7 day percentage change: -10.2 percent

30 day percentage change: -26.6 percent

8. $USDC

Price: 1.00 USD

24-hour percentage change: -0.1 percent

7 day percentage change: +0.1 percent

30 day percentage change: +0.2 percent

9. $XRP

Price: 0.80 USD

24-hour percentage change: -5.3 percent

7 day percentage change: -17.1 percent

30 day percentage change: -30.7 percent

10. $LUNA

Price: 68.13 percent

24-hour percentage change: -10.0 percent

7 day percentage change: -35.7 percent

30 day percentage change: -38.2 percent

Despite the red market, LUNA has still been able to show some significant gains compared to other cryptocurrencies that plummeted in price. When it comes to the longevity of the coin, however, there is still speculation as to whether LUNA will remain on the list or if it will increase in price later on.

The same can be said as to whether or not LUNA will drop from the list later on as there have been instances wherein coins appear on the top 10 cryptocurrency list but drop later on like DOT. TRX has also dropped from the list.

