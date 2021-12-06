YouTube has an incorrect copyright claims issue that it has imposed over its content creators, with the streaming platform admitting its mistake. The incident of YouTube has involved more than 2.2 million videos that were wrongfully sanctioned for copyright issues despite following the proper protocol, with some being flagged for no reason.

YouTube Copyright Claims Issue: Wrong Claims by Company

YouTube's report addresses a known issue within the company regarding copyright claims issue that has been wrongfully sanctioning content creators for the media they posted on the platform.

It was said that 2.2 million of the people hit with copyright claims by the company are wrong detections by YouTube's AI, and it is only one percent of those that had been hit with the issue on the first half of the year.

There were a total of 729 million cases of copyright claims during the first half of 2021, says YouTube, and it came from the company's automated tool that detects these issues called "Content ID." Despite the goals of Google to help influencers create better content, it still wrongfully claims different issues for the creators.

YouTube: 2.2 Million Videos Affected by This Problem

It was said that of the total 99 percent or 729 million copyright claims by Content ID, 60 percent of the appeals were proven to be wrong and unlawful.

The issue was said to be something that YouTube is straightening out now, especially as it has acknowledged its mistakes. This is particular to those 2.2 million or the one percent that was wrongfully accused of it.

YouTube and US's Strict Copyright Laws

YouTube has been involved in a lot of incidents before concerning copyright laws and it has been in dispute with many artists in the past regarding the said issue where it has been imposing it wrongly upon them. The likes of Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, and more have initially spoken up against the streaming platform for its DMCA copyright reform.

The DMCA is known for being a strict entity regarding copyrights and intellectual property as it respects the work made by an artist, to be wrongfully used in another one's creation without the proper credits and licensing. Moreover, royalties also play their role, and the strict imposition of the DMCA has led it to draft a bill that would give jail time to those that violate it.

YouTube is known for strictly adhering to the copyright laws by the DMCA because the company would be involved in any lawsuit that entails because of it if the content is streamed through their platform. However, it is not reason enough for the company to wrongfully sanction a content creator of wrong claims regarding copyright issues.

