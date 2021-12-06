YouTube went on to take down Ludwig Ahgren's stream, just three days after the top Twitch streamer left to sign an exclusive deal with the Google-owned giant video sharing platform.

Ludwig recently completely ditched Twitch and left his massive following in the said streaming platform to join YouTube Gaming last Nov. 30.

The former Twitch streamer signed an exclusive deal with the streaming platform of YouTube.

YouTube Bans Ludwig

However, as per the report by NME, the live stream of Ludwig was interrupted after he received a notice that his stream was "suspended for policy violations."

The said stream was shortly taken down by YouTube with a note saying that the stream is unavailable.

As such, Ludwig told his followers on YouTube that he would resume his stream the next day.

Ludwig Explains YouTube Ban

After his stream was taken down by YouTube, the massively popular streamer went on to upload a video explainer on the video-sharing platform.

Ludwig revealed the YouTube policy rules that he thinks he had broken, thus his stream was interrupted.

It turns out that the gaming streamer, who now has an exclusive deal with YouTube, accidentally played a few seconds of the "Baby Shark" video during his live stream.

It happened as Ludwig was looking at a website that features the "50 greatest videos of classic YouTube." From there, he stumbled upon the "Baby Shark" video, which now has garnered more than a whopping nine million views.

The steamer further claimed in the explainer video that "I'm sure the corporate overlords who own Baby Shark have an iron fist over YouTube, and so they took me down."

What's more, Ludwig added in the same video that he did not imagine that DMCA would have been this big of an issue for him.

The famous streamer went on to say that he expected that the copyright owner would get a split from the profit of his stream. However, in the case of his "Baby Shark" incident, his stream got taken down with a suspension notice.

YouTube's Response to Ludwig Suspension

Meanwhile, according to the news story by The Verge, the head of creator and consumer communications at YouTube, Lauren Verrusio, explained that "Ludwig wasn't suspended."

The statement from Verrusio is contrary to the impression of Ludwig that he was banned from the video-sharing platform, which other viewers also thought so as his stream was taken down.

Instead, the YouTube exec further said that the incident was brought upon by the Content ID tool of the tech giant.

Verrusio noted that the "Content ID tool picked up his playing of an unlicensed video while he was going live to fans."

