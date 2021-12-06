Life360 is now caught up in an issue and report that has looked into the data that the company has on people, saying that it sells data to so-called "data brokers" and third-party companies that ask for it. Employees have feared this action by the company especially as it questions the integrity of the application, as well as a compromised safety for its users.

Life360 Sells Data to Brokers, Third-Party Entities In New Report

The Markup has reported that Life360 has been discovered to sell the data of the 33 million users it has to different data brokers and third-party entities for a certain price. Those that want stakes on people's data and information are also able to take part in this sale and transaction, something that is feared to be compromising the safety of its users.

The report also revealed the e-mail response by Chris Hulls, Life360's founder and CEO, who said that it keeps the application free by having data of users in the application as a part of its "business model."

Several of these companies' previous employees have revealed that they have taken part in the sale of data from Life360, confirming the exchange of data for money that happens.

Life360: Are Your Data and Safety Compromised by Its Actions?

Data being sold to other companies has been somewhat a normal thing in the world today, as the company that sells them are proprietary owners of it, as the person agrees with their consent forms upon registration.

However, it may very well be a compromise to data and safety because of its clients that buy data from them, as not all are good entities or trusted ones.

Life360: Should You Still Use It?

Life360 has been a renowned application because it focuses on safety tracking by family members or a group of friends, focusing on locating them in times of emergency or knowing their status via the app. Naturally, Life360 will ask for privacy settings access like location tracking and personal data of a device to be used for its features.

The application is known to have partnered with Ford for its features in the car's infotainment system that could display the current trackers put on people, ensuring a safe experience. However, it is not that effective in terms of location spoofing apps that can tweak its location to show up in different places for the person that tracks them.

Data and information are sold to the highest bidders and third-party entities that want stakes on the data that Life360 has on people that use its application. For some, it is a red flag for the application and a sign to delete it. However, it would still be the choice of the person, especially upon knowing what Life360 does with the data it has over its users.

