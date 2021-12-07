NVIDIA has claimed something they haven't been confident about in recent times: gamers will likely have enough graphics cards by next year.

According to TechRadar, the tech giant expects its supply of GPUs to actually improve by the second half of 2022. This claim was made by the company's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference held on December 6th.

Kress stated that while demand remains very strong and still outpaces current supply, she claimed that channel inventories are "very lean." As such, the company believes that gamers can still get their hands on the latest Ampere cards, should the good luck hold up.

Furthermore, Kress says that NVIDIA is doing everything it can to "procure more supply," saying that they plan to keep their efforts up until Q4 2022, reports PCMag.

Supplies for Team Green's current-gen RTX 3000 graphics cards have remained strained since they were first released back in September 2020. But with the next generation of GPUs coming, industry analysts are predicting an increase in supplies of the Ampere cards-and perhaps an inevitable price drop.

The upcoming RTX 4000 lineup of graphics cards is expected to drop by late 2022, according to renowned industry leaker Greymon55 earlier this year.

NVIDIA was quick to say, however, that it is still unclear when the global GPU shortage will stabilize-that is, when the supply can actually meet the high demand.

For now, the company's latest and greatest graphics cards are still mostly out of reach for PC gamers. Sky-high scalper prices are mostly the problem, with the cards often selling on sites like eBay for over twice their MSRP.

Can NVIDIA's Claims Be Accurate?

As of this writing, there is no way to either confirm or deny Team Green's rather bold claim. That's because even over a year after their current-gen hardware was released, the situation hasn't improved.

A quick look at the current pricing on eBay reveals that RTX 3000 series cards are still ridiculously overpriced-with respect to their original MSRPs.

The RTX 3080 (which kind of served as the "poster boy" for the global GPU shortage) is still too expensive at around $1500 (for AIB/branded versions) to as much as $2400 for the Founder's Edition. Its original MSRP was set at $699, and from there, you can see the problem.

Even GPUs which were supposed to be mid-range, like the RTX 3060, are priced between $600 to as much as $800-with the 3060 Ti costing upwards of $1600, or as much as an AIB 3070. Those cards' original MSRPs were set at $329 and $399, respectively.

Miners Partly To Blame

It could be unfair to crypto miners if they're used as a scapegoat, but one can't really fault gamers from doing so. That's because as per TechRadar, miners snatched 25% of all GPUs (around 700,000 units) during the first quarter of 2021.

This was mainly due to the rising prices of Ethereum, which is probably mined using graphics cards.

