Apple's iPhone 13 shipments are reportedly increasing by as much as 30% in the first half of 2022.

The latest report from sources close to the Cupertino giant comes after the iPhone maker has reportedly missed significant shipments from its production targets this year.

Apple's iPhone 13 Shipments to Increase by 30% in 2022

As per the news story by Redmond Pie, the outlet from Taiwan, DigiTimes, reported that Apple is looking forward to more shipments of the iPhone 13, as well as the older phones, by next year.

On top of that, the unnamed sources are also claiming that Apple has already set its production goal for 2022, noting that the iPhone 14 demand is expected to be stronger than its predecessor.

By 2022, the Cupertino giant is expecting 300 million iPhone shipments, including the iPhone 13 and the upcoming iPhone.

iPhone Missing Production Targets for 2021

On the other hand, Apple only expected to ship about 230 million iPhones for this year.

However, a report courtesy of Nikkei Asia said that the Cupertino tech giant is already short of its production target for 2021.

The report further disclosed that Apple has already missed 20% of its production targets for the iPhone 13 last September and October.

In addition to that, the report also claimed that Apple has already cut down its production goal of the iPhone 13 to 83 million. It is millions of units down from the earlier target of the phone maker of 95 million units.

What's more, the chip shortage triggered production issue is not only messing up with the shipments of the latest flagship phone from Apple.

In fact, even the older iPhones that Apple is still selling also had to scale down its production due to the component supply issue by 25%.

On top of that, the report also revealed that forecasts are also saying that Apple is about to be behind by 15 million from its 230 million shipment goal for 2021.

It comes as the Cupertino giant has been missing from its production goals in the past months.

Read Also: Apple Dominates Smartphone Market in China After iPhone's Sales Shoot to 46% Over Month

iPhone 13 Production Halts

Not just that, Nikkei said in the same report that Apple even had to stop its production of both the iPhone and the iPad last October for "several days."

It is to note that it is the first time that Apple has halted production for its phones for more than a decade.

The hiccup in both the production of the iPhone 13 and the iPad is brought upon by the ongoing constraints in component supplies.

Aside from that, the restrictions on the power supply in China also contributed to the production halt of the flagship phone, according to the sources of Nikkei.

Related Article: iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus On the Way to Become Obsolete | No More iOS Updates for Models Below iPhone 6S

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.