Aeternum, a company that provides low-cost, unplugged sensors designed to accurately monitor air quality, has released new data showing traffic pollution levels in Glasgow, Scotland rose during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as COP26.

Specifically, the data presented by Aeternum shows that levels of the air pollutant nitrogen dioxide increased by nearly a third (30%) within a mile of COP26.

Nitrogen dioxide is a product of combustion processes, with road traffic seen as the principal outdoor source of air pollutants. High levels of nitrogen dioxide can contribute to health issues, especially among children, people with asthma, and adults with heart and respiratory ailments.

"There has been much speculation about the potential environmental impact of holding such a large global event that saw many delegates arriving and departing via modes of transport that are harmful to the environment," Aeterenum's founder, Paul Carter, said.

According to the data, nitrogen dioxide increased by almost one-third during the conference. The increase reached its peak on Nov. 8 per the data recorded by Aeterenum's sensor, which was placed under the Kingston Bridge. The area is less than a mile from the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) where COP26 was held.

Data shows that the sensor recorded an average of 48 micrograms per cubic meter of nitrogen dioxide for the day. This is 93% higher than the 2021 Air Quality Guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Throughout the duration of the two-week COP26 conference, the average concentration of nitrogen dioxide was at 34 micrograms per cubic meter. This is a 30% increase from October's average.

"By accurately monitoring hyperlocal air quality, local councils and communities can gather a clear, real-time picture of the impact of pollutants in the air local people are breathing - and make informed decisions about how best to manage them," explained Carter.

Aeternum Supports Class of Your Own (COYO)

Aeternum deployed its air quality sensors in Glasgow to support the award-winning "Design Engineer Construct!" learning program from Class of Your Own (COYO). COYO is a social business based in the United Kingdom that focuses on the built environment to enhance secondary school STEM education.

In COYO's 2021 challenge, Design 'The COP' - The Centre for Our Planet, secondary school students were able to learn how STEM can be used to make an environmental and social impact, specifically in the construction industry.

Aeternum's sensor was able to provide participants with data that enabled them to incorporate air quality into their design considerations and develop methods to mitigate pollution in the future.

