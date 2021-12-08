"Fortnite" Chapter 3 introduced a new map and additional weapons, but it also got a fresh feature that Epic Games borrowed from its rival battle royale titles, such as the "Call of Duty: Warzone" and the "Apex Legends."

It turns out that the players of Chapter 3 of "Fortnite" are loving their new maneuver option.

'Fortnite' Chapter 3' New Sliding Feature

The slide mechanic was first hinted at by a "Fortnite" dataminer last Nov. 17. The leak noted that its release is expected to be along with the introduction of Chapter 3, as per the report by GameRant.

The leaker that goes by the name HypeX also attached a screenshot showing a character from the battle royale on its knees while firing his weapon with a grenade on his other hand.

Upon the release of Chapter 3, along with its new map and weapons to choose from, players also got a new sliding mechanic that the "Fortnite" dataminer hinted at last November.

According to the news story by Heavy.com, the new movement for "Fortnite" players is a key feature that users of its rivals "Apex Legends" and "Call of Duty: Warzone" already flaunt.

The new sliding movement on the popular battle royale gaming title activates by sprinting and crouching at the same time.

'Fortnite' Sliding Mechanic: How it Helps Players

The new move gives players of the game an option that will make it harder to be hit by any weapons, adding up more difficulty to the gameplay.

What's more, the sliding mechanic also allows players of the battle royale to use their weapons even while they are sliding. As such, they could shoot their enemies or even use weapons like grenades with the new maneuver.

That said, the additional sliding move on the battle royale title gives its players new ways to survive in the game.

It is not surprising that numerous "Fortnite" players have already included the new slide mechanic in their arsenal in hopes to end up being the winner.

Another Praised 'Fortnite' Addition

On top of that, players of the battle royale of Epic Games are also storming Reddit to share how useful another new additional feature is to the game player.

"Fortnite" Chapter 3 further introduced a new option that allows players who have been knocked down to revive at a faster rate.

The reviving process could now be sped up by having multiple teammates save the player who has been knocked down by the enemies.

Elsewhere, Spider-Man's web-slinging moves will be available to all of the characters in the battle royale as well.

