Top 15 Potential 10x Tokens with Market Cap Under $250 Million

In order to find a 10x token, it is important to get into the project early since larger tokens have a less chance of multiplying while smaller tokens do. With that, having a market cap under $250 still has potential of spiking even more.

A great example of this is Bitcoin since unlike other coins, with its almost trillion market cap, it would take a lot of money in order to multiply it. In order to get a 2x on Bitcoin, another almost trillion would have to be bought which is very much unlikely.

For smaller tokens, however, let's say as an example with just a $50K market cap, in order to get a 2x, there just needs to be $50K more worth of tokens to be bought. Although $250 million is a huge amount which is hard to multiply, there is a good reason as to why they could be potential tokens to make a 10x.

One major reason why these coins have the potential to multiply is because not every project gets to hit the $200 million mark. In order to hit this mark, a project has to at least have the potential to multiply with large investors buying in and believing in the project.

Another reason why a project could have a $200 million and above market cap would be because the people behind the project are also putting in big money. To add, when an investor puts in big money, they usually have a plan for the money to multiply.

Ben GCrypto on Twitter listed down 15 promising projects that are all under the $250 million market cap. To expand, all of the tokens on the list are also over the $200 million market cap making them a potentially strategic investment depending on the investors' analysis.

It is always important to DYOR whenever looking into new crypto projects since not every project might be successful. At the end of the day, researching the team, reading the whitepaper, and assessing the whole project itself are still very important.

Also, knowing whether or not a certain token is bullish or bearish is very important as well. The coins can be searched on CoinGecko in order to find their performance in the last 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 1 yr, and so on.

Here are the Top 15 Potential 10x Tokens with Under $250 Million Market Cap

1. Bitfrost

Cryptocurrency ticker: BFC

Total market capitalization: 245 million USD

Trading volume: 9.9 million USD

30 day price change: -9.6 percent

2. LUKSO

Cryptocurrency ticker: LYXE

Total market capitalization: 244 million USD

Trading volume: 2 million USD

30 day price change: -50 percent

3. Ark

Cryptocurrency ticker: ARK

Total market capitalization: 241 million USD

Trading volume: 14 million USD

30 day price change: -26 percent

4. My Neighbor Alice

Cryptocurrency ticker: ALICE

Total market capitalization: 240 million USD

Trading volume: 143 million

30 day price change: -15 percent

5. KardiaChain

Cryptocurrency ticker: KAI

Total market capitalization: 240 million USD

Trading volume: 3.7 million USD

30 day price change: -17 percent

6. Merit Circle

Cryptocurrency ticker: MC

Total market capitalization: 232 million USD

Trading volume: 44 million

30 day price change: -21 percent

7. Phantasma

Cryptocurrency ticker: SOUL

Total market capitalization: 230 million

Trading volume: 7.2 million

30 day price change: +26 percent

8. IDEX

Cryptocurrency ticker: IDEX

Total market capitalization: 226 million USD

Trading volume: 105 million USD

30 day price change: +25 percent

9. Chia

Cryptocurrency ticker: XCH

Total market capitalization: 224 million USD

Trading volume: 18 million USD

30 day price change: -42 percent

10. Akash Network

Cryptocurrency ticker: AKT

Total market capitalization: 221 million USD

Trading volume: 1.9 million USD

30 day price change: -35 percent

11. Qredo

Cryptocurrency ticker: QRDO

Total market capitalization: 215 million USD

Trading volume: 37 million USD

30 day price change: +9.5 percent

12. Stratis

Cryptocurrency ticker: STRAX

Total market capitalization: 213 million USD

Trading volume: 2.6 million USD

30 day price change: -24 percent

13. Numeraire

Cryptocurrency ticker: NMR

Total market capitalization: 211 million USD

Trading volume: 5.7 million USD

30 day price change: -19 percent

14. SuperRare

Cryptocurrency ticker: RARE

Total market capitalization: 206 million USD

Trading volume: 23 million USD

30 day price change: -19 percent

15. Bounce

Cryptocurrency ticker: AUCTION

Total market capitalization: 200 million USD

Trading volume: 12 million USD

30 day price change: -32 percent

