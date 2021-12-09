(Photo : Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 09: Elon Musk, founder and chief engineer of SpaceX speaks at the 2020 Satellite Conference and Exhibition March 9, 2020 in Washington, DC. Musk answered a range of questions relating to SpaceX projects during his appearance at the conference.



Elon Musk graded school papers from the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania, way back in 1995 before the now-billionaire founded his companies, Tesla and SpaceX, has been sold for a whopping price tag.

As per the report by Business Insider, a former student of UPenn's Wharton School of Business just made thousands of dollars from his college assignments. It turns out that Musk graded his papers while he was attending the university.

Elon Musk Graded School Papers

During that time, Musk was still a teaching assistant who helped grade some papers and exams at the Wharton School of Business.

Back then, the billionaire was still a student of UPenn, wherein he was studying economics and physics.

However, at the same time, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX was also spending some of his time as a teaching assistant for the class of the late professor Myles Bass.

The class that the Tesla boss used to be a teaching assistant was entitled "Entrepreneurship: Implementation and Operations."

Little did one of the students in the class know that Musk was one of the teaching assistants who graded his papers.

The former student of the class, Brian Thomas, went on to auction the coursework that had the initials and name of the billionaire.

Thomas then auctioned his school papers to the RR Auctions in Boston for it to be sold online, hoping that it had some potential value.

Elon Musk and RR Auctions

According to the news story by CNN, RR Auctions has once sold a photo of the CEO and founder SpaceX that has his autograph to the tune of $1,383.

On top of that, the auction firm also previously sold notable items with writings from iconic figures like Steve Jobs and Albert Einstein, which ended the auction with hefty price tags going over a million dollars.

Elon Musk Graded School Papers Auction

This time around, a college school paper, which Musk himself has commented on and graded, has sold nearly $8,000.

The first document on the auction was an exam booklet that bears the initials of Musk from its front page. Not to mention that the billionaire also left some comments and markings on it.

In one of the answers of Thomas wherein he used profanity to argue about "exit strategy," Musk marked the phrase as "graphic," deducting two points for his word use.

The other document in the auction included checkmarks from the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, but there were no comments on it.

