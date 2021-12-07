SpaceX's Starship will soon be updated by the company this month and no later than January 2022 says the CEO and Founder, Elon Musk. The long-overdue update of Starship is being asked by a fan, and this was amidst Musk's discussion on Twitter regarding the improvement of Starbase, Texas throughout the years since it was first constructed.

SpaceX Starship Update is Coming This Month or in January

A fan on Twitter has asked the SpaceX CEO about an upcoming update of the Stainless Steel spacecraft, Starship, which he said is long overdue from the company. It has been stagnant for the Starship's development these days, and it is because of its pending license from the FAA which it needs to start its test flights.

Here, the multi-tech billionaire replied that an update would be coming this month of December, but it could also happen no later than January 2022. Fans of the spacecraft are looking into its updates and changes as they are excited to see the future of SpaceX, especially with its capabilities to bring advancements to the current space industry of the world.

Hopefully, this month, no later than next — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2021

Elon Musk SpaceX Starbase has Changed a Lot Since 2019

An aerial shot of Starbase, Texas from 2019 and put side-by-side with a shot from 2021 shows the difference of the headquarters from then to now. It shows a lot of new buildings and infrastructures that were constructed in the same space, which Musk refers to as the "progress" of the space company through the years.

Progress — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2021

SpaceX Starship in the Coming Years for Mars

SpaceX's Starship is coming to Mars in the years to come, and this is the long-term plan of the private space company as it develops spacecraft and all things related to the outside world. The Stainless Steel spacecraft is only awaiting its environmental approval from the FAA before it can fly and test its capabilities as a full-stack vessel with the Super Heavy Booster.

The Starship is meant to travel to interplanetary destinations, focusing on its goal of coming to the Red Planet and establishing a base or colony there, where humans can soon visit. The Mars Base Alpha would focus on bringing a place where humans can live on the neighboring planet, or at least be able to spend their time there on vacation.

The importance of SpaceX's Starship and Starbase is significant for the company because they would be joining each other in the parade of the space agency's flight towards Mars. Soon, it would host many launches for its reusable capabilities, with Starbase hosting these launches and teeming with life as spectators watch the liftoffs from SpaceX.

