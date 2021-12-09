(Photo : YouTube - Star Wars) Screencap taken from Star Wars Eclipse Cinematic Reveal Trailer - YouTube

"Star Wars Eclipse" has been announced at Game Awards 2021 by developer Quantic Dream, and it's got a lot of people talking.

Quantic Dream is well-known for story-heavy games that have a hard-hitting premise, such as "Heavy Rain," "Detroit: Become Human," and "Quantum Break," to name a few, writes ScreenRant.

This new "Star Wars" game will reportedly be a big change for Quantic Dream, who appears to be going for a relatively darker-themed game compared to other games of the past.

Here is the official cinematic reveal trailer, courtesy of the official "Star Wars" YouTube channel:

According to the game's early description, it will be set in the High Republic era. This timeline is set hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, in a time when the Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were still at their golden age, writes The Verge.

Furthermore, it confirmed that the game is currently in early development. This could mean that it will take a few years before it is released. There is no word on a release date yet, or on which platforms it will launch on.

Quantic Dream is reportedly developing the game alongside Lucasfilm Games.

This game would be among the few other big-name "Star Wars" titles coming soon, as a result of Disney finally allowing other developers to make games within the franchise.

Before Quantic Dream, the only one allowed to make games for the popular Lucasfilm series was EA, who developed the two modern "Battlefront" games, as well as the award-winning "Jedi: Fallen Order" title from 2019.

What Will This Game Be About?

Nothing else is known about the game except for what was shown in the trailer and what was mentioned in the official description. As such, what follows will be a slew of unconfirmed assumptions.

In the trailer, you can clearly see some of the most iconic locations in the franchise: Naboo and Coruscant, to be specific. In Coruscant, the chamber of the Jedi Council was prominently featured, with Master Yoda looking out into the distance.

Since it was said that the game will take place in the High Republic, Yoda will likely be his much-younger self in this game. There's no Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, or even Emperor Palpatine yet-unless the game's story pulls off a massive time jump into the events of the Prequel Trilogy.

More AAA 'Star Wars' Games Coming

'Eclipse' won't be the only new game in the franchise currently in the works.

"Assassin's Creed" creator Ubisoft was also given the green light by Disney and Lucasfilm to create their own "Star Wars" game, and it is going to be reportedly an open-world title. The project was confirmed back in January.

Another game in development is the much-anticipated "Knights of the Old Republic" remake from developer Aspyr. It is a full re-release of the 2003 classic for modern consoles, which features a story set 4,000 years before the timeline of the Original Trilogy.

