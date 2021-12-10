YouTube has announced a new live 24-hour interactive year-end event that fans of the platform and the creators on it can look forward to. The interactive event is called Escape2021.

The event will have three parts, which are being referred to as chapters. The first chapter is scheduled to take place on Dec. 16 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Performances and appearances from K-POP boy band BTS, Doja Cat, Mark Rober, and more can be expected by viewers who will tune into the three-part event. The interactive aspect of the event comes in the form of polls to be responded to, trend-based challenges, and more.

The announcement of the year-end interactive event comes after YouTube cancelled its previous year-ender, YouTube Rewind. YouTube Rewind was heavily criticized by creators on the platform during its existence.

Particularly, the goal of Escape2021 is actually to help Lofi Girl "take a well-deserved break from her room and studies," according to Tubefilter.

Other artists and personalities that viewers can expect to see during Escape2021 include Hydraulic Press Channel, Harry Mack, SeanDoesMagic, Dan Rhodes, Masked Wolf, and many more.

Per the article by The Verge, "YouTube says there will be trivia questions, trend-based challenges, and 'real-time live experiences.'" Viewers of the 24-hour event will also be asked to respond to polls, per the report by Tubefilter.

Those who will manage to successfully go through the challenges of the interactive event will be able to unlock an exclusive musical performance. However, who the performer will be has been kept as a surprise by YouTube.

More guests and other details of Escape2021 will be announced in the near future.

YouTube Rewind Has Been Cancelled

When we started Rewind in 2011, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate some of the amazing things the YouTube community created. Over the years, we’ve seen that a single Rewind created by YouTube can’t possibly reflect the full breadth of our creator community. — YouTube (@YouTube) October 7, 2021

The Escape2021 announcement comes after YouTube officially cancelled YouTube Rewind in October. YouTube Rewind was the "the high-production recap videos the company published at the end of each year," according to The Verge.

To say that YouTube creators are not fans of YouTube Rewind is an understatement. Per The Verge, creators have accused YouTube of sanitizing the platform just so it can appeal more to advertisers.

In a tweet reply published on its official Twitter account in October, YouTube acknowledged that the YouTube Rewind videos cannot reflect the full breadth of content being produced by creators on the platform.

