YouTube Rewind, the annual recap series of all the popular content platforms, is finally canceled. Although many consumers hate this year-end round-up, this would change your YT experience.

"Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind," said the giant video platform via its official Twitter account.

When we started Rewind in 2011, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate some of the amazing things the YouTube community created. Over the years, we’ve seen that a single Rewind created by YouTube can’t possibly reflect the full breadth of our creator community. — YouTube (@YouTube) October 7, 2021

As of the moment, the latest tweet of YouTube was able to generate more than 1,600 likes. In the comment section, many fans of the platform still said that the company should have posted one last Rewind.



One of the commentators explained that there should new final YouTube Rewind, especially on the upcoming 10th anniversary of the tech company. On the other hand, one of the YT fans said he really likes YouTube Rewind, asking the company why it removed the content.

Would have been nice to have one final big rewind to end them. Especially on the 10th anniversary — Jacksepticeye (@Jacksepticeye) October 7, 2021

He added that although many individuals hated it, the video platform should work on improving its quality.

YouTube Rewind To Have a Replacement?

According to The Verge's latest report, YouTube would release a new replacement for its canceled Rewind. The giant video platform also confirmed this information on its latest tweet, saying that it would focus its efforts on developing an updated one that could offer a better experience.

On the other hand, YouTube also said that it would need the help of its creators to make a better version of Rewind. The cancellation of YT's annual recap series is no longer surprising since it already announced in 2020 that YouTube Rewind would be removed.

Other Activities of YouTube

Aside from removing the annual Rewind video, YouTube is also doing other things to enhance its service. Recently, various sources reported that YT is banning content that features COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

On the other hand, TechCrunch also reported that the giant platform removed R.Kelly's channels after he was convicted of sex trafficking. The company makes all these efforts to ensure that its system is not toxic for its users.

