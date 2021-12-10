(Photo : Image from Daan Geurts on Unsplash) Android Games on Windows Will Happen This 2022 | Google Going Beyond Chromebooks

Google will officially be launching its own software allowing players to play Android games on Windows this 2022. With that, gamers might not need third-party emulators anymore to play Android games on Windows.

Android Games Running on Windows with Bluestacks, Android x86, and Microsoft

According to the story by XDA-developers, running Android games on Windows has already been possible for quite some time now which is about as long as Android has ever existed. This is mostly due to projects just like Bluestacks and Android x86.

Most recently, Microsoft has been working on building an Android app layer directly into Microsoft's Windows. To add, this included downloadable software from the Amazon Appstore.

Google Announces Its Plan to Create Mechanism to Run Android Games on PC

As of the moment, Google is now ready to create its very own mechanism for playing Android games on laptops and PCs. Quite surprisingly, Google broke the news on The Game Awards, which mostly doesn't always tackle Android news at all.

The company suddenly revealed that it will be bringing a Google Play Games app to Windows PC sometime next year. Google's product director of games on Android and Google Play, Greg Hartrell, gave a statement to The Verge regarding the company's plans.

Google Built Products for Google Play Games

As per Greg's statement, the Google built product brings out the best of Google Play Games for more laptops and desktops. To add, Greg said that they are thrilled to start expanding their platform for players to be able to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.

Google, as of the moment, isn't revealing that much regarding how the upcoming Android-enabler will work or which games will be made available. To add, the company also did not confirm that Google has actually built the app on its own without the use of existing technology coming from Bluestacks, Microsoft, or others.

Games to Run on Windows 10 and Above

Games are expected to run locally on the users' PC and not streamed from a cloud server. Other expectations are that the app should be compatible with Windows 10 and up.

Microsoft's own virtualization layer for Android apps only supports Windows 11. To add, Chromebooks are already capable of running Android games and apps meaning moving the possibility to other desktop platforms isn't really a "start from scratch" type of project except being technically challenging.

Google Software with Full Google Play Service Support

Google making its own software with full Play Service support could help potentially sway fewer game developers against supporting their competitor, the Amazon Appstore version, which is needed for Microsoft's own Android compatibility layer even without forcing people to sideload apps.

Google, however, doesn't really seem interested when it comes to running standard Android apps on Windows. On the other hand, Microsoft's current implementations already support both apps and games as well.

