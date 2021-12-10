Microsoft announced that it officially changed the name of its popular Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

The giant tech manufacturer confirmed this activity during its The Game Awards 2021 virtual conference, which featured GaTa and Little Dicky, famous rappers in the music industry.

Microsoft's official Twitter account, PC Game Pass, also announced the latest rebranding.

"Really super important patch notes that will change everything you've ever known about Game Pass​," said Microsoft via its official PC Game Pass Twitter account.

However, will the name change affect the subscription service's offered features or performance? To give you more idea, here are other details.

Microsoft Rebrands Xbox Game Pass!

According to Gadgets 360's latest report, Microsoft explained that the rebranding is just actually for the name of the game subscription service.

This means that the original features and other game services offered by Xbox Game Pass would be retained. Microsoft said that the name change is the only update that the popular subscription received.

On the other hand, the giant tech developer also used the announcement to reveal the upcoming day-one releases on the game platform. If you want to know further details, visit this link.

Other Activities of Microsoft

Aside from rebranding the well-known Xbox Game Pass service, Microsoft's official blog post also announced its partnership with Singtel.

This new collaboration would allow the company to launch Xbox All Access exclusively. The new subscription service would cost $37 every month when it comes to pricing.

Consumers can take advantage of this low price for the first 24 months without any upfront fee. On the other hand, this new package offers either Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X and Xbox game Pass Ultimate subscription.

As of the moment, Microsoft is still enhancing its new products and its existing technologies. You can still expect more from this manufacturer before 2021 ends.

Microsoft's innovation is expected to store data through consumers' DNA in other news. On the other hand, Microsoft's latest Windows test focused on the computer system's Start Menu enhancements.

