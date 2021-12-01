Microsoft is now testing Windows 11's start menu improvements after it received a major redesign with the rollout of the new operating system from the tech giant.

As per the report by Yahoo News Finance, Microsoft is not yet reverting to the new design of the start menu on Windows 11. Instead, it is testing out additional functions and other changes in an attempt to bring much-needed improvements to the redesign.

Microsoft Tests Windows 11's Start Menu

Microsoft is introducing a slightly revamped start menu that sports customization in the new Windows 11 Dev Channel test build, No. 22509, according to the news story by ZDNet.

The new version of the Windows 11 start menu design now features more pinned apps, as well as more recommended files and apps.

The "more" option is actually an addition to the default mode that was first introduced during the launch of the new OS. It is to note that the latter limits the pinned items and recommendations on the start menu.

This time around, the test build of Windows 11 is allowing its users to pin items and see more recommendations straight from the start menu.

Although the new additions to the Windows 11 start menu are far from the version that the Windows 11 sported, it still does give its users more ways to customize it.

But still, it is definitely not the return of the Windows 10 menu that some of the fans of the OS are clamoring for.

At the end of that day, Yahoo News further noted that the design of Windows 11 banks primarily on its minimalistic design principle. As such, the start menu of its predecessor does not really fit in with the new look that Microsoft is going after.

That said, some folks are already reverting to the classic Windows 10 start menu on their Windows 11. If you are also interested in doing so, here's how to ditch the start menu redesign.

Read Also: #TechTimesLifeHack: Trying Windows 11 Without Upgrading? Here's How to Do It While Staying on Windows 10

Microsoft Tests Windows 11 Date and Clock

On top of that, the Windows 11 test build also brought back something familiar to the users of the older OS of Microsoft.

The date and clock are now back on the taskbar of Windows 11, at least for its dev build, after it was removed as part of the major redesign. Yet again, it was in the name of a minimalistic design approach.

Aside from the comeback of the date and clock, Microsoft has yet to re-introduce more customization options for the taskbar.

Related Article: Microsoft Teams Content Sharing Feature Rolls Out to Windows 11 | Share Content Now Without Pausing Your Meetings

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.