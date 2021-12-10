Back in the day, MySpace became popular for automatically playing users' chosen music when someone visited their profile. With that, Tinder is bringing back the automatic playable background music when users swipe through profiles.

Tinder and Spotify Bring New Music Feature

According to the story by PhoneArena, ever since 2016, both Tinder and Spotify have been working together to help users find their perfect match. With that, every Tinder user can choose their anthem via Spotify.

The users' anthem represents a song they choose that can be played by people viewing the user's profile. The idea of the anthem is to help users find matches much easily based on their taste in music.

Tinder Statistics Show Having Music Increases Matches by 10%

As per Tinder's statistics, around 40% of the Gen Z members born from 1997 to 2012 have an Anthem paired with their profiles. Due to the Anthem, this has caused around a 10% increase in their matches.

As per AndroidCentral, Tinder is launching its Music Mode, which is its new musical feature allowing users to find their perfect match through music. Before the new Music Mode, viewers had to go all the way to the bottom of a person's profile in order to play the chosen anthem manually.

New Tinder Music Mode Feature

With the help of the newly introduced Music Mode, the anthem will automatically start playing on its own whenever someone opens up a user profile. To add, the VP of Product Innovation at Tinder, Kyle Miller, gave a statement regarding Music Mode.

As per Kyle Miller, with Music Mode, Tinder users will experience the feeling of being at a party and finding out that someone else likes the same music as them. With that, Music Mode will be a part of Tinder's own Explore page.

Tinder Explore Feature

Explore helps users by allowing them to open up profiles that are based on interest. By doing this, users will be given new ways to connect with potential matches within the app.

In order to use Music Mode, users will first have to link their Spotify and Tinder accounts and select an Anthem to their Tinder profile.

Music Mode is expected to be available for Tinder users everywhere, where both Spotify and Tinder are available.

Tinder VP Describes Music as 'Deeply Personal'

Music Mode is reportedly expected to drop in the next few weeks. As per the article by AndroidCentral, the new Music Mode feature is a little bit reminiscent of the classic MySpace days whenever users could set up songs to play whenever someone would visit their page automatically.

As per Miller, songs are "deeply personal," and Tinder's Music Mode will be a place for users to "spark something new" through the help of music.

