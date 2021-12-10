In response to critics saying they lack customer service, Facebook developed live chat support to help people who are locked out of their Facebook accounts.

Over the years, Facebook has been engaging in platform wars wherein they eagerly set forth features to attract more users. They even had to upgrade their monetary incentives to pull more creators to their site.

Despite that, many still openly critique Facebook, Meta, and Instagram-this time, saying they lack the ability to offer basic support not only for Facebook stars but also for regular users.

One of the most commonly consistent issues circulating on the site is that users are suddenly locked out of their accounts. Critics suggest that it would be best to reach out to these users, be it through community moderation or page management tools.

Facebook responded by introducing live chat support for creators who are English speakers, where they announced a 'small test' to try out the feature. In that way, internet stars popular on Facebook can immediately respond if they have queries concerning payouts, guides, and other concerns.

Now, alongside this feature for online stars, is Facebook's live chat support intended for users who are locked out of their account regardless of their reasons.

The History Behind Facebook's Live Chat Support For Locked Accounts

Earlier this year, in August, BuzzFeed reported an underground economy of individuals claiming insider knowledge of Meta and charging money to help users restore their accounts.

Social media users who operate their business through the Facebook app may feel that they have no alternative but to pay, especially when traditional customer support channels are unavailable.

According to Facebook, it's currently testing "live chat help for some English-speaking users globally, including creators who've been locked out."

In an announcement, the company said it was offering live support for the first time, focusing on people who could not log in either due to unusual activity or because they'd allegedly violated the community standards.

Needless to say, if it hadn't been for creator privilege, there would be no live chat support for regular users wanting to seek help to recover their accounts.

Changes Alongside Facebook New Live Chat Support

Among the changes announced this week are better comment moderation with keyword blocking, moderation assistance that can hide posts with links or images, and a way to block new accounts that users attempt to create later. Plus a dedicated spot to access and read hidden comments.

Moreover, Facebook has just added the ability to co-broadcast with up to three additional guests, so if you're trying to go live and attract new fans, you'll be able to do so with more people.

As a final feature, video hosts can also add featured links that viewers can click on without leaving the video and polls that work on mobile just like they do on desktop.

