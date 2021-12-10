(Photo : Image from Dmitry Novikov on Unsplash) GameStop Xbox Series X Restock | Bundle Spotted with 'Far Cry 6,' 'NBA 2K22,' and 'Call of Duty Vanguard'

With only a few days left before the year ends, getting consoles like the Xbox Series X and PS5 restocks remain extremely hard to purchase. Luckily, every once in a while, a new restock appears on major online retailers.

Xbox Series X Bundle Spotted Online

Just recently, a GameStop Xbox Series X restock was spotted selling as a bundle. To add, the bundle included three games, including "Far Cry 6," "NBA 2K22," and "Call of Duty Vanguard", along with other additions like the Xbox Game Pass and a $50 gift card as per a photo shared by a restock tracker.

Following the thread, a photo of the restock was spotted selling for $735.96 but is no longer in stock. One problem, however, is that Xbox Series X restock bundles are quite expensive, almost as much as scalper prices.

Scalper Prices Go as High as $755

A disadvantage of bundles is when buyers don't necessarily want what is included resulting in them spending more for less than what they want. To add, when doing a quick search online for Xbox Series X restock, the most affordable console at scalper prices is still being sold at $755 on eBay.

This means that although bundles are almost as expensive as consoles being sold at scalper prices, at least buyers will get a few extra games and additions when they purchase the console. Although the bundle might not be what buyers want, they can still sell the extra games or other additions like the $50 gift card.

Original MSRP for Microsoft's Latest Console

As per the thread, comments said that the bundle is still way too expensive and that they would rather wait until an Xbox Series X restock drops at the $500 price point. Although buying the console at $500 is still possible, it can be very hard due to the high demand as well as the influx of scalpers.

Comments within the thread stated that buying the console at the bundle's price is like buying it for $650 since not a lot of buyers actually want to play the games included. To add, other comments poked fun of the NBA 2K22, asking who else wants it.

Successful Xbox Series X Restock Buyers

There were, however, some buyers that decided to purchase the Xbox series X console sharing their successful checkout thanking the Xbox Series X restock tracker Twitter account.

Fans of Microsoft's latest console have been unfortunate to experience both the rise of scalpers and the global chip shortage affecting the supply of the Xbox Series X. To add, just like with PS5 buyers, the lack of supply has made the playing field unfair for buyers as they have to compete against bots in order to add the console to cart.

