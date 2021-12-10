(Photo : Image from Commons.Wikipedia.com) Matrix's NEO Keanu Reeves Asks for a Metaverse Not 'Invented by Facebook'

When it comes to the original metaverse (or reverse metaverse), The Matrix has played an iconic role in explaining a virtual world. With that, who better to listen to than Keanu Reeves, a.k.a. NEO when it comes to the metaverse.

Keanu Reeves Star of The Matrix Trilogy

According to the story by Mashable, Keanu Reeves is very aware when it comes to agents of oppression whenever he sees them. To add, the star of the iconic The Matrix trilogy as well as the upcoming sequel, Resurrections, made his perception regarding Facebook's metaverse very clear.

In an interview with The Verge, Keanu Reeves revealed his thoughts on Facebook's metaverse during the talk that tackled technology topics like NFTs and of course, the metaverse. To expand, when it comes to the latter, Reeves has made a very clear statement.

Reeves Shared His Thoughts on the Metaverse

As per Keanu Reeves during the interview, "can we just not have metaverse be like invented by Facebook." To add, Facebook is exerting a lot of effort into developing the metaverse, even rebranding the company to Meta while doubling down when it comes to their version of the metaverse, but Reeves, however, isn't that happy with what the company is doing.

When shifting to other tech-related topics, Reeves shared his thoughts when it came to NFTs as well. To add, discussing the upcoming $50 Matrix NFTs coming from Warner Bros., the star of The Matrix was asked what he thinks when it comes to digital scarcity and items that cannot be copied.

What Keanu Reeves Thinks About NFTs

Reeves interrupted, saying "that are easily reproduced" before laughing which, according to Mashable, was perhaps in reference to the ability for people to right-click save images that are associated with NFTs.

When it came to a more juicy topic, cryptocurrency, Reeves shared that he actually did own some unspecified crypto saying "I have a little HODL" jokingly. In other words, it seems like Reeves is not against decentralized technologies like crypto in general or against the metaverse specifically. This is, however, as long as Facebook stays out of it.

Read Also: Top 10 Metaverse Tokens with Highest Growth | Could They Spike Higher in December?

The Resurrection of NEO

The question that a lot of people are asking is how Neo resurrected for the new film which supposedly takes place 18 years after his death as per DailyMail.co.uk. Reeves said that he actually had the same question when the director asked him what he thought about doing another Matrix film, he said it sounded amazing, but he was dead.

Reeves said that the director was like, "are you" and to this, he asked her to share the continuation of the story, which he described as beautiful. The star of The Matrix shared that he loved playing the character while assuring fans that how he is alive will all be explained.

Related Article: Meta Platform's Cryptocurrency Project Executive Steps Down to 'Pursue Other Projects'

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Urian B.

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.