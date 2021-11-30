Top 10 Metaverse Tokens with Highest Growth | Could They Spike Higher in December?

With talk of the metaverse hitting mainstream media, metaverse tokens like SAND or MANA have seen massive growth, and although it might seem like there isn't much movement, other smaller metaverse tokens have achieved up to 11,961.3% in growth over the last 24 hours. With this being said, the trend might still be going on as other tokens are slowly starting to rise.
As seen on CoinGecko, while there are tokens like FIRU that have reached a massive 11,961.3% spike in the last 24 hours, there are also tokens like IBGBP that have sunk by 100% in the last 24 hours. With this, it's important to thoroughly check the validity and the potential of certain tokens before investing in them since they could either be a "to the moon" token or a simply put rug pull.
Here are the Top 10 Metaverse Tokens with the Highest Growth in the Last 24 Hours:
1. Firulias
Ticker: FIRU
Volume: 130,858 USD
Price: 0.0000000001782 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 11,961.3 percent
2. MultiGenCapital
Ticker: MGC
Volume: 1,595,930 USD
Price: 0.00000542 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 6,701.4 percent
3. Moon Sack
Ticker: SACK
Volume: 67,367 USD
Price: 0.00000481 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 2,244.7 percent
4. Jindo Inu
Ticker: JIND
Volume: 85,474 USD
Price: 0.000000004862 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 1,693 percent
5. DogeGaySon
Ticker: GOGE
Volume: 5,889,561 USD
Price: 0.00007575 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 794.5 percent
6. CollegeGoinNetwork
Ticker: CCN
Volume: 754,979 USD
Price: 0.053562 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 605.9 percent
7. PUBLISH
Ticker: NEWS
Volume: 1,052,709 USD
Price: 0.04146250 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 454.9 percent
8. Green Energy Coin
Ticker: GEC
Volume: 1,723,077 USD
Price: 1.08 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 389.0 percent
9. PumpETH
Ticker: PETH
Volume: 183,070 USD
Price: 0.000000001524 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 383.3 percent
10. Engine Token
Ticker: ENGN
Volume: 1,882,718 USD
Price: 0.00000532 USD
Growth over the past 24 hours: 313.0 percent
Read Also: Virtual Metaverse Yacht Sold for $650K in The Sandbox
How to DYOR on Potential Tokens
When researching whether or not a coin or token is a legitimate project, checking out their website is very important. An example of this is Firulais or FIRU, which has its website called firulais.io.
Once on the website, investors can check out the project's exchange partners, their roadmap, white paper, and tokenomics. With that, this should provide the investor with a clearer idea of whether or not they should invest in the crypto project.
As for the token's potential to spike in December, it could also help to join their Telegram groups to find out if they have anything big planned out before the end of the year. Another important piece of information is if they are going to be listed in any known crypto exchanges since listings usually bring in a spike for most coins or tokens.
Deeper Dive Into a Potential Token or Coin
Another important thing to look at is the developers behind the project, the community, and the total market cap. With that, assessing the market cap will allow investors to know if the project has funding from the get-go or if they are really trying to source out investments.
Most larger projects start off by having closed funding where they build up their capital through private investors like a normal startup company would. Other projects, however, might have an extremely small market cap based on the lack of private investors.
Related Article: Binance Smart Chain Becomes Most Followed Cryptocurrency on Twitter
This article is owned by Tech Times
Written by Urian B.