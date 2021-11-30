(Photo : Image from Jason Leung on Unsplash) Top 10 Metaverse Tokens with Highest Growth | Could They Spike Higher in December?

With talk of the metaverse hitting mainstream media, metaverse tokens like SAND or MANA have seen massive growth, and although it might seem like there isn't much movement, other smaller metaverse tokens have achieved up to 11,961.3% in growth over the last 24 hours. With this being said, the trend might still be going on as other tokens are slowly starting to rise.

As seen on CoinGecko, while there are tokens like FIRU that have reached a massive 11,961.3% spike in the last 24 hours, there are also tokens like IBGBP that have sunk by 100% in the last 24 hours. With this, it's important to thoroughly check the validity and the potential of certain tokens before investing in them since they could either be a "to the moon" token or a simply put rug pull.

Here are the Top 10 Metaverse Tokens with the Highest Growth in the Last 24 Hours:

1. Firulias

Ticker: FIRU

Volume: 130,858 USD

Price: 0.0000000001782 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 11,961.3 percent

2. MultiGenCapital

Ticker: MGC

Volume: 1,595,930 USD

Price: 0.00000542 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 6,701.4 percent

3. Moon Sack

Ticker: SACK

Volume: 67,367 USD

Price: 0.00000481 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 2,244.7 percent

4. Jindo Inu

Ticker: JIND

Volume: 85,474 USD

Price: 0.000000004862 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 1,693 percent

5. DogeGaySon

Ticker: GOGE

Volume: 5,889,561 USD

Price: 0.00007575 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 794.5 percent

6. CollegeGoinNetwork

Ticker: CCN

Volume: 754,979 USD

Price: 0.053562 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 605.9 percent

7. PUBLISH

Ticker: NEWS

Volume: 1,052,709 USD

Price: 0.04146250 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 454.9 percent

8. Green Energy Coin

Ticker: GEC

Volume: 1,723,077 USD

Price: 1.08 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 389.0 percent

9. PumpETH

Ticker: PETH

Volume: 183,070 USD

Price: 0.000000001524 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 383.3 percent

10. Engine Token

Ticker: ENGN

Volume: 1,882,718 USD

Price: 0.00000532 USD

Growth over the past 24 hours: 313.0 percent

How to DYOR on Potential Tokens

When researching whether or not a coin or token is a legitimate project, checking out their website is very important. An example of this is Firulais or FIRU, which has its website called firulais.io.

Once on the website, investors can check out the project's exchange partners, their roadmap, white paper, and tokenomics. With that, this should provide the investor with a clearer idea of whether or not they should invest in the crypto project.

As for the token's potential to spike in December, it could also help to join their Telegram groups to find out if they have anything big planned out before the end of the year. Another important piece of information is if they are going to be listed in any known crypto exchanges since listings usually bring in a spike for most coins or tokens.

Deeper Dive Into a Potential Token or Coin

Another important thing to look at is the developers behind the project, the community, and the total market cap. With that, assessing the market cap will allow investors to know if the project has funding from the get-go or if they are really trying to source out investments.

Most larger projects start off by having closed funding where they build up their capital through private investors like a normal startup company would. Other projects, however, might have an extremely small market cap based on the lack of private investors.

