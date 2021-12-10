(Photo : Steam ) Screencap taken from Sniper Elite 5 Steam page (Photo : Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Xbox game pass gift cards are seen in a store in Krakow, Poland on August 26, 2021

"Sniper Elite 5" has just been announced, and it looks like both current-gen and last-gen console owners will get an equal chance for brutal enemy kills.

GamesRadar reports that the much-anticipated sequel in the "Sniper Elite" series is coming next year for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles, as well as PC via Steam, Epic Games, and the Microsoft Windows store.

Here is another official announcement on the official Twitter page for the game:

They never hear him coming, until it's too late.



Developer Rebellion is promising a lot of changes for the game. For one, they're going to depict real-world locations, which they hope to render in a "living, immersive" way using photogrammetry technology.

For the uninitiated, photogrammetry is a technique intended to make video game characters look more realistic, alongside environments and other in-game assets. Developers take photos of real environments and textures and use those images as a template, allowing for the creation of almost photorealistic in-game assets.

What this means is that "Sniper Elite 5" could promise to be one of the best-looking games of this generation.

Furthermore, there are also other gameplay improvements. For one, Rebellion is adding ziplines, sliding abilities, and improved climbing mechanics to allow players to traverse the varied game worlds.

The game will also support 2-player co-op. But the gameplay is not just about having two guns to shoot enemies with. Rebellion is allowing for full coordination-you ask your buddy to share ammo and items with, order them to shoot while you scope things out, or even heal you when things start to get heated.

Rebellion is also promising a new, "stomach-churning" kill cam which could be far more brutal than those in previous games. Even pistols and SMGs are programmed to trigger the new kill cams, which show you the brutal effects of your deadeye shot.

Also Coming To Xbox Game Pass

If you're a big fan of the franchise, maybe this game will actually convince you to get an Xbox Game Pass subscription soon.

Xbox Wire announced that the new WW2 shooter is coming to Game Pass on Day One. What this means is that if you are a subscriber, you won't need to pay full price for the game. You'll also be able to immediately play it as soon as it goes live-earlier than most people get to.

What Is 'Sniper Elite 5' About?

Players will step into the combat boots of Karl Fairburne, who is tasked with sabotaging a secret German army project called Operation Kraken. His mission will be to take out several high-ranking officers to keep the operation from happening.

The entire game is set in France in 1944, shortly before the D-Day Allied landings at Normandy. Players will be stranded with an elite covert US Ranger unit behind enemy lines, working with the French Resistance to keep the Germans from ending the war before it even begins.

