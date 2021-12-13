(Photo : Gavin Roberts/PC Gamer Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

The "Final Fantasy 7" remake, remastered for next-gen consoles with the "Intergrade" moniker, is finally coming to PC. And it's system requirements have been revealed.

Here are the official specs, as shared by PCGamer:

Minimum

Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or newer)

Intel Core i5-3330 / AMD FX-8350

NVIDIA GTX 780 / AMD RX 480

8GB of RAM

100GB of free disk space

Full DirectX 12 support

Recommended

Windows 10 64 bit (version 2004 or newer)

Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

12GB of RAM

100GB of free disk space

Full DirectX 12 support

NVIDIA GTX 1080 / AMD RX 5700

The minimum requirements sound relatively reasonable, given that the CPU and GPU requirements are quite old. It stands to reason that many PC gamers will still be rocking at least quad-core CPUs and graphics cards from 2013-2016.

Aside from the system requirements, developer Square Enix has also listed PC-specific graphics features. The game will include full support for native 4K, HDR, support for Xbox and PlayStation controllers out of the box, as well as keyboard and mouse controls.

Furthermore, Square Enix says that the highest-spec systems could run the game at as much as 120 FPS, though it wasn't specified whether the game has an unlocked framerate or it is locked at 120.

'Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade' System Requirements Analysis

There's a good chance that PC gamers with a half-decent, relatively modern system would be able to run this remake of the 1997 classic. But there could be a slight issue.

That would be a problem with the GTX 780's drivers, given that NVIDIA has already cut the 700 series (aka Kepler architecture) off from future driver support. But that still remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the recommended specs might be a bit intimidating to some. But these are hardware intended to make you run "Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade" at a resolution of 1440p minimum, and a maximum of 4K.

With this, it stands to reason that 1080p gamers with slightly lower-end hardware than the recommended specs could run the game at reasonable settings.

High Price Point

If you want to relive one of the most iconic games of the PS1 generation in its modernized glory, then you'll have to fork up some cash. VideoGamesChronicle reports that the base game will cost $70. That's only the basic game itself without extras.

But if you want to play the DLCs and have access to other extra content (like the one DLC featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, who didn't appear until after Midgar in the original version), you need to spend $95 for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

With this pricing, the game is now on-par with how much it costs if bought directly on the current-gen PlayStation 5. That was the platform where the Intergrade version first released, after its successful first launch on the PlayStation 4.

