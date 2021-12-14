Newfoundland and Labrador's healthcare system was recently breached by a massive cyberattack. Now, various experts claimed that the security threat seems to be more severe than they expected.

As of the moment, security researchers said that the October system breach might have leaked 2,500 SINs (Social Insurance Numbers) of patients.

Meanwhile, experts are criticizing the N.L. government since they still haven't released essential details about the attack, even though it is now becoming more serious.

"Mitigation plans are being developed as we speak to prevent this from happening again. We actually don't see that there was ever a need for social insurance numbers to be collected that way," said David Diamond, the CEO and President of Eastern Health.

Newfoundland and Labrador's Cyberattack

According to CBC CA's latest report, around 2,514 patients were affected by the latest cyberattack. However, security experts discovered that some patients around the Central Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions were also included.

Aside from their social insurance numbers, researchers also confirmed that other personal health details, such as their COVID-19, blood, and other laboratory tests were also compromised.

However, the actual results were not compromised, as claimed by David Diamond. If you want to see more details, you can view this link.

Protecting Your SINs

The government of Canada's official website provided some tips on how you can protect your SINs. These include the following:

Never reply to emails that ask for personal information like your SIN

Never use your SIN as a piece of identification

If you have a SIN card, do not carry it in your wallet or purse-store it in a safe place

Provide your SIN over the phone only if you make the call and you know it is legally required

These are just some of the habits you need to practice to do your part when it comes to securing your SINs.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

