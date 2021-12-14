Google's leaked memo told its employees that failing to follow the COVID-19 vaccination policies of the search engine giant could lead to losing their pay and eventually termination of their position in the tech firm.

Google Leaked Memo

As per the report by CNBC, the internal memo from the leadership of Google was first viewed by the news outlet, which urges its employees to follow the vaccination policies of the search engine.

Previously, the tech giant sent out an internal memo to its employees, saying that they have until Dec. 3 to disclose their vaccination status to Google.

The memo further noted that employees should present and upload documentation to prove that they have already taken their COVID-19 jab.

On the flip side, those who would not get their vaccine are required to apply for either a religious or medical exemption, which Google would approve on a case-to-case basis.

The leadership of Google also told its employees in the said memo that the tech giant will start reaching out to those who will fail to comply after the Dec. 3 deadline.

Google: Employees to Lose Pay, Get Fired

This time around, the internal document added that Google is giving their workforce until Jan. 18 to further comply with the requirements.

After the deadline, the tech giant will start placing those who will fail to follow the policy on a "paid administrative leave" for a month or 30 days.

Upon the completion of the 30-day leave and the employees have yet to comply with the vaccine mandate, the tech firm will begin placing them on an "unpaid personal leave," which lasts up to six months.

However, after the duration of the unpaid leave, Google warned that they are scheduled to face termination, which completely removes them from their position in the search engine firm.

Google and COVID-19 Vaccine

The search engine giant, along with its parent company Alphabet, has been vocal about its vaccine mandates since July.

In fact, the CEO of the tech firm, Sundar Pichai, previously said that his company would require all of its employees who are going back to work in its offices to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last Nov. 24, according to the news story by NBC News, hundreds of Google employees have strongly opposed the vaccination mandate of the tech firm.

As such, around 600 employees of the search engine have signed a manifesto, urging Google to throw away its vaccine mandate.

