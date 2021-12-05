Singapore's MOH (Ministry of Health) claimed that existing COVID-19 vaccines are still efficient against the new Omicron variant.

As of the moment, the new virus concerns various government officials and health experts since they believe that it is more severe and infectious than Delta, which is considered the fastest-spreading COVID-19 variant.

Recently, medical researchers predicted that the novel coronavirus pandemic would still lead to more virus variants as vaccines are developed.

Now, this was proven by the new Omicron type, forcing officials and health scientists to make an effort to prevent it from spreading.

Singapore MOH Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Work Against Omicron

According to The Straight Times' latest report, the Ministry of Health Singapore released an update on their ongoing research for the new coronavirus variant.

Based on the department's findings, current vaccines are still quite efficient against Omicron. MOH shared this statement on Sunday, Dec. 5.

"Studies on vaccine effectiveness for infection and severe disease compared to previous variants are ongoing," said Singapore's Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, the government health agency added that it is still early to conclude Omicron's severity. As of the moment, MOH is still observing the new variant, which was first discovered in South Africa, as reported by Nikkei Asia.

Omicron Could Infect Recovered COVID-19 Patients?

MOH also shared another thing about the new COVID-19 virus. The health department claimed that recovered patients are still at risk of contracting the new Omicron.

If this is true, the number of infected cases across the globe could further increase. However, keep in mind that studies regarding the new variant are still lacking some information or not yet concluded.

But, new findings could arise in the following weeks or months. The best thing you can do right now is to follow safety restrictions and get vaccinated.

In other news, the Biden Admin's at-home rapid tests reimbursement plan is expected to increase detection and prevention against the new variant. Meanwhile, some experts claimed that Omicron is more dominant than Delta.

For more news updates about Omicron and other related health topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

