Razer and Star Wars have collaborated to bring the new "Boba Fett" themed Xbox wireless controller with a quick charging stand that would complete a collectible for the fans of the legendary outlaw. The wireless controller launches ahead of the famous and anticipated Disney+ series that picks up on the character after "The Mandalorian."

Razer Xbox 'Boba Fett' Wireless Controller Releases Ahead of Series

Razer has first announced the Boba Fett Wireless Controller on Twitter, where it shows the glory of the Mandalore bounty hunter, known for being the son of an executive that was cloned for the army. The famous gaming company said that the controller was officially licensed by Star Wars and the company that owns it now.

"The Book of Boba Fett" is the latest Disney+ series, a popular spinoff to "The Mandalorian" that features the life and times of a bounty hunter as the tensions get high amidst the changes in the Republic. The series will soon release from the streaming company, but its accessory for gaming is now here, bringing the spirit of the galactic hunter to gamers.

Where to Buy Razer's Boba Fett Xbox Controller?

Razer's Boba Fett Xbox Wireless controller is available on the company's website featuring the controller with skin, as well as the quick charging stand in the bundle. The controller is priced at $180 and is now available for sale and delivery online.

The design is inspired by Boba Fett's helmet and is readily available to connect on different devices, including the Xbox and PC.

Razer, Other Xbox Controllers

Xbox has a lot of accessories for its gaming leg in the market now, and it does not stop on controllers only and focuses on other peripherals available to the public for ease of use. Several products include controllers, charging docks, headphones, other ergonomic features, and add-ons to complete a person's gaming experience, and Xbox is not shy about it.

Of course, other companies are also looking into selling their products that fit the Xbox needs, being officially licensed or not to sell these accessories in public. One example would be Pulse's Red Xbox controller that was on preorder earlier this year, featuring the colors and design of the famous Nintendo plumber, Super Mario.

Razer's Xbox wireless controller is not intended for the console only, as it is known that it can connect seamlessly with Microsoft Windows OS computers for PC gaming. The peripheral is known to be used by gamers most times, especially when tired of the traditional mouse and keyboard setup, with the Singaporean company creating the popular accessory.

