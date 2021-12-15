Donald Trump's social media app and Rumble, a YouTube-style streaming platform, has already forged a partnership, bringing video viewing features to the project of the former president of the United States.

It comes as the ex-POTUS, Trump, is working on his own social media app that goes by the name TRUTH Social after Facebook banned him from the platform.

Trump's Social Media Partners with Rumble

According to the report by Forbes, the former US President announced on Tuesday, Dec. 14, that his new media project is forging a partnership with the Canadian video streaming site.

The Canada-based tech firm will provide Trump's social media with its video hosting services to introduce streaming features to the social network.

The former POTUS further noted that the video streaming service of his social network venture would "serve as a critical backbone" for the website.

The partnership between Trump and Rumble includes a "wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement."

What's more, Trump's firm further revealed that the two companies are in "exclusive negotiations."

Trump's Streaming Service

On top of that, the Trump Media and Technology Group of TMGT also disclosed during the announcement that it is in talks with Rumble to launch a streaming service with a subscription fee like Netflix.

The Netflix-like service of Trump will then be dubbed as the TMGT +.

Meanwhile, the full rollout of Trump's social network is scheduled to take place sometime in the first quarter of 2022. In the meantime, the site is still in its beta phase.

What's more, Trump claimed that the initial launch of his social media network "has been excellent."

The former US top executive further touted that "America is ready for TRUTH Social." In addition to that, Trump said that his venture will allegedly put an end to cancel culture.

Rumble and US Conservatives

As per the news story by Reuters, Canada-based Rumble was launched way back in 2013, supposedly serving as the alternative to YouTube.

Since then, the YouTube-like streaming platform has attracted US conservatives as they attempt to ditch the Big Tech.

In fact, some of the most-watched videos on Canada's Rumble were produced by conservative commentary personalities, such as Dinesh D'Souza and Dan Bongino.

Not to mention that even the former White House strategist of Trump, Steve Bannon, has been garnering views from the YouTube alternative site.

Also, the former lawyer of the administration of Trump, Michael Ellis, joined Rumble to serve two high-ranking positions in the firm, such as corporate secretary and its first-ever general counsel.

