Donald Trump's Truth Social, an upcoming social media platform that is meant to compete with the likes of Facebook and Twitter, has allegedly ripped off Mastodon's codebase.

Mastodon is an open-source platform that can be used to create social networks.

Screenshots posted online by users who have managed to make accounts on Truth Social allegedly provide evidence that Truth Social ripped off Mastodon's codebase.

Many have also pointed out similarities between Truth Social and Twitter. It can be recalled that the former US president was banned from Twitter as well as from Facebook.

Donald Trump's Truth Social may have not even officially launched, but users have found a way to create accounts on the upcoming social media platform.

According to a report by Vice, that naturally meant that people would post screenshots of it online, which have been seen by a certain someone named Eugen Rochko.

Eugen Rochko happens to be the founder of Mastodon, an open-source alternative social network as described by Gizmodo. Rochko, like many others on the internet, has noticed the similarities between Truth Social and Mastodon.

"Based on the screenshots I have seen, it absolutely is based on Mastodon," Rochko told Vice in an email.

The Mastodon founder "pointed to one screenshot of Truth Social's error message, which is using the default Mastodon elephant mascot."

Rochko has also said that the Truth Social has the light theme of the Mastodon UI. It is being alleged that Truth Social is using Mostodon's codebase without credit.

As further proof, Vice's report includes a screenshot posted on Twitter of Truth Social's HTML that mentions Mastodon. You can view the screenshot below:

it is bang on pic.twitter.com/17rncgtmeF — Glen (@RealGlenMerlin) October 21, 2021

The Mastodon Twitter account has also replied to a tweet of a reporter who posted a screenshot of Truth Social. Mastodon's reply simply points out that the Truth Social somehow looks rather familiar.

Well that looks familiar 😬 — Mastodon 🐘 (@joinmastodon) October 21, 2021

Truth Social is an upcoming social media platform that is meant to compete with social media giants like Facebook and Twitter. The launch is scheduled later this year.

The Truth Social website describes the upcoming social media platform as "America's 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology."

It can be recalled that Donald Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms due to his posts about the US Capitol riot early this year. Both Twitter and Facebook also banned reposts from Trump's WordPress blog.

Gizmodo has noted the similarities between Truth Social and Twitter, calling the former a reincarnation of the latter.

"On it, you can post 'Truths' (aka tweets), 'Re-Truths' (retweets), and there's also a 'Truth Feed' (Twitter feed)," according to Gizmodo.

