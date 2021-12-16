Tesla Model 3 is now being considered to be part of New York City Police Department or NYPD's fleet of police patrols. The current proposal of the agency is at a whopping price tag of $12.4 million.

Tesla Model 3 Likely To Be NYPD's Fleet

As per the report by Bloomberg, the latest move from the NYPD would allow the sedan of the EV tech giant to be part of the largest police force in the United States.

The massive police agency currently houses nearly 36,000 officers. On top of that, its fleet includes around 9,000 patrol cars in total.

It comes as the largest police department in the US is seeking to transition its police cars into an all-electric fleet, the procurement document that Bloomberg has seen disclosed.

Aside from the positive effect of EVs on the climate goals of the agency, electric cars also flaunt lesser maintenance costs when compared to gas-powered engine automobiles.

That said, in the long run, the police department would not only save money from fuel expenses, maintenance costs are also expected to be cheaper as well.

Tesla Model 3 Purchase Proposal

It is worth noting that the purchase of the Tesla Model 3 sedans has not yet taken place.

In fact, the police department will still have to go through the process of approval, which will be discussed during its hearing on the morning of Dec. 16, Thursday.

The draft procurement document further revealed that the price of the Tesla Model 3 is estimated at $51,940 per unit of the EV. It is to note that the proposal suggests buying 250 cars.

If ever the NYPD pushed through with its proposal to shift its fleet to Tesla, it would be replacing its Ford police cars, which once dominated the patrols of the largest police department in the US.

Back in July, according to the report by Electrek, NYPD's Highway Patrol turned a Tesla Model 3 into a patrol vehicle. However, during that time, the police agency has yet to order a bulk of the EV.

Read Also: Tesla to Cancel US Orders as an Ultimatum to Buyers Delaying Deliveries: Other Details of the New Policy Change

Police and Tesla EVs

It is actually not the first time that a police department is including Tesla EVs in their fleet. For instance, the agency in Fremont, California, already purchased both Model Y and Model S as it tests electric cars to its fleet.

The pilot program concluded that the performance of the Model S sedan has "met or exceeded expectations." The police department further noted that the EV even outperformed its gas patrols in most cases.

Not to mention that Fremont also claimed that it has further saved on annual fuel cost to the tune of $4,000. What's more, its low maintenance requirement also helps the agency save another $2,000 in repairs.

Related Article: Elon Musk: Tesla to Accept Dogecoin as Payment After Previously Ditching the Top Cryptocurrency

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.