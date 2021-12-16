(Photo : Trend Micro/ Ogilvy)

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has been placed in the prestigious Customers' Choice quadrant of the latest Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' report for endpoint protection platforms.

Some 93% of customers on 340 overall reviews would recommend Trend Micro's capabilities, according to the analysis.

"The endpoint is a key battleground for cyber-threats, but IT buyers are faced with a saturated market that complicates decision making," said Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. "This is where reports like Gartner offer tremendous value. A cybersecurity platform can only be as strong as the vendor's customer support. We thank our customers once again for their invaluable and overwhelmingly positive feedback."

The Voice of the Customer report adds aggregated peer perspectives to detailed individual customer reviews, focusing on the direct experiences of implementing and operating a solution. Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews from customer organizations with over $50 million in revenue are considered. Reviews were collected over an 18-month submission period.

Trend Micro had a 4.6 rating out of 5 upon 340 overall reviews in the report, with 71% of its reviews contributing five stars and 26% four stars. Ratings are categorized into Product Capabilities, Sales Experience, Deployment Experience, and Support Experience.

This follows a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' in which Trend Micro was also named a Customers' Choice vendor.

Trend Micro Apex One has redefined endpoint security with a huge range of capabilities delivered from a single agent and deployed across SaaS and on-premises environments.

These include:

Automated detection and response backed by a cross-generational blend of threat defense techniques, including virtual patching powered by Zero Day Initiative intelligence

Integrated detection and response via Trend Micro Vision One for unrivaled XDR

All-in-one protection from a single agent to reduce workload and minimize costs for IT security teams

Trend Micro was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic QuadrantTM for Endpoint Protection Platforms.

To read a full copy of the report, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Protection Platforms, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/gartner-voc-endpoint.

Report Attributions and Disclaimers:

1.) Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Endpoint Protection Platforms, Published 25 November 2021

2.) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, By Paul Webber, Peter Firstbrook, Rob Smith, Mark Harris, Prateek Bhajanka, Published 5 May 2021.

3.) Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

4.) Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

5.) Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

