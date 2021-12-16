A Chinese scammer fooled a businesswoman into falling for his investment scam. Based on the statement of the victim, it seems like she developed a connection with the thief upon being told that he is handling an orphanage.

Meanwhile, her daughter also shared his point of view. The businesswoman's child, who only wants to be known as Ms. Ong, said that she already knew what her mother is getting into.

She said that although she already warned her parent, the victim still ignored her. Because of the mother's negligence, the scammer was able to steal a total of $568,000.

"I told my mother to be careful but she was confident, headstrong, and had 100 percent faith in her contact. It was obvious it was a scam," said Ms. Ong via The Straits Times' latest report.

Chinese Scammer Fools Businesswoman

The victim, who wants to be addressed as Ms. Sophia, said that she met the man via WhatsApp. However, she actually didn't know how the Asian guy was able to acquire her contact information, which is already a red flag.

Because of the guy's kind-heartedness and knowledge when it comes to investment, she immediately trusted him. The businesswoman added that she actually saw no sign of a scam.

What made her trust the Chinese scammer, even more, was that the guy claimed that he ran an orphanage with 40 kids in Chongqing. After sharing some personal things, they started to talk about investments, such as properties.

Spotting Investment Scams

Money Sense explained that there are various hints when it comes to investment scams. In the case of the Chinese man above, the guy used a method that involves a personal connection with his victims.

On the other hand, here are the following common signs that you are actually entering an investment scam:

Low risk and high returns

Unrealistic records

There's pressure to the investor, saying that they need to invest right away

