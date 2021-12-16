(Photo : REUTERS/Damir Sagolj) Visitors check their phones behind the screen advertising facial recognition software during Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) at the National Convention in Beijing, China April 27, 2018.

Clearview AI faces another lawsuit and this time it is in France after lawmakers there ruled that having 10 billion images of people from all over the world is dangerous.

The French case is compelling the famous facial recognition company to delete all of its data and wipe it off the face of the internet, leaning on safety and teaching responsibility.

Clearview AI Faces Another Lawsuit, Now from France

France's Commission Nationale de l'informatique et des libertés or the CNIL has issued a formal notice and announcement to address Clearview AI's facial recognition data concerns. Here, the agency asks Clearview AI to delete its technology and avoid stealing information from the public.

The announcement also indicated that Clearview has violated Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

It is known that some of the data there may belong to people who are unaware that their information is being used and this alone is a breach of the privacy and safety of a person. Many countries have already launched their probes and calls to Clearview AI, asking the company to stop its technology and avoid harming people.

France Wants Clearview AI to Delete its Photo Data

The French regulatory committee is now asking Clearview AI to delete its library, databases, and sources of the company's 10 billion people that are part of this data.

It is known that Clearview AI collects its data by taking selfies from the internet and adding it to their servers to be added to the technology.

Ten Billion People Have Data from Clearview AI

Clearview AI has been one of the most controversial data companies in the world right now and this is because of their facial recognition tech that has methods that are not agreed upon by laws and people. The company is known for its said data that is available for sale to different law enforcement agencies and companies.

Initially, Clearview AI has been disputed by human rights groups, particularly those who have entered the country despite originally belonging to different states. Other immigrant rights groups are not on-board with the company's technology as it takes data from the hands of people, having it available for its clients and top bidders.

Most of the focus regarding Clearview AI is that data and information of these people should be private, not something which a company like them would possess or own.

For now, there are no clear dangers that Clearview AI poses, but at the hands of the wrong people and entities, it may be used against those which have their data with them.

