TikTok's algorithm is going to be tweaked soon via additional customization features to the users' "For You" feed, in order to get rid of potentially negative content.

According to Digital Trends, the changes are due the social media giant acknowledging that their current predictive algorithm is "reinforcing negative experiences." This is allegedly done by the algorithm constantly pushing forward videos that contain so-called "emotionally volatile topics."

In an official press release, the company is promising more diversified recommendations. As such, they claim to be working on finding out if their system is "inadvertently recommending" limited types of content which could contain negative messaging.

This could be problematic to people undergoing certain situations, say, a bad breakup. Someone going through this situation, via the TikTok algorithm, could end up with videos regarding breakups on their feed which will further reinforce any negative emotions they might feel.

Among the topics that the company will try to target are as follows: loneliness, extreme diets and fitness, breakup posts, and anything talking about sadness, writes The New York Post.

TikTok didn't explicitly share an exact launch window for the algorithmic changes. However, they are also working on expanding their curation features that will help users further customize their feed.

Once this is implemented, users with very specific needs and wants will have better control over what they see.

For example, vegans and vegetarians who wish to see less meat-based recipes on their feed will be able to customize things like so. The same goes for anybody else, which would be an excellent addition to the already scary-accurate TikTok algorithm.

TikTok Algorithm: Insane Accuracy

Algorithms are meant to be tweaked. They have to always keep up with the times, so users will get content that is tailor-made to their individual preferences. However, the proposed changes to the TikTok algorithm have the potential to improve an already creepily accurate one.

InTheKnow wrote an article about this, and the proof is all there to see. Even if users think they have a super-specific need or characteristic-like, say, a very rare medical condition-the algorithm will still know about it, and adjust the "For You" feed accordingly.

There was even a case when the social media platform's algorithm allegedly detected a user's ADHD before an official medical diagnosis was even made. And this was made possible simply because of the types of videos she prefers to watch on the platform.

And yet, despite all this, the algorithm still sometimes pushes content that could be detrimental to users who are experiencing specific emotions/emotional distress. Sometimes, it can even mistakenly promote content not intended for specific age brackets, like minors.

Back in early September, a host of explicit content was reportedly promoted to minors on the platform. It was also found out that bots were crawling the content being featured on the "For You" feed, which only aggravated the issue.

Nevertheless, one can make the argument that TikTok needs to make major changes to its algorithm, in order to protect its users-specifically the most vulnerable ones.

