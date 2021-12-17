50,000 Facebook Users Spied on, Says Meta! How to Enhance Your FB Account's Privacy

Facebook users have been spied on by some surveillance-for-hire companies. Meta confirmed that 50,000 consumers were affected by the malicious activity.

The giant social media company explained the seriousness of the so-called surveillance-for-hire industry. In Meta's new blog post, the tech firm stated that these spy companies are collecting intelligence from users across the globe.

The collected details would then be manipulated so that they could gather more sensitive information from their victims. They could even use the stolen data to compromise the accounts and the devices of Facebook users.

"These companies are part of a sprawling industry that provides intrusive software tools and surveillance services indiscriminately to any customer," explained Meta via its official security report.

50,000 Facebook Users Spied On!

According to CNBC's latest report, Meta already banned the companies involved in spying activities. These include Cognyte, Black Cube, Blue Hawk CI, BellTroX, Cytrox, Cobwebs Technologies, as well as an unnamed Chinese firm.

Mark Zuckerberg's firm also explained that these seven surveillance-for-hire agencies carried out a combination of exploitation, engagement, and surveillance.

The tech CEO added that the 1,500 accounts linked to these companies were also removed from the giant social media platform. If you want to know more details, you can visit this link.

Enhancing Your Facebook Account's Privacy

Right now, Facebook's platform is still not completely secured. Because of its flaws, some hackers and other cybercriminals can breach its systems and attack many consumers.

On the other hand, the social media giant's tracking activities also pose security issues.

Because of this, it is important to know how you can further enhance your account's privacy.

If you want to keep your FB account more private, you can rely on these tips:

Consider making your friend list private.

Review your privacy settings regularly before posting sensitive content.

Always take advantage of your privacy settings and tools.

