Xbox Offers 5 Free Months of Game Pass! Is It Actually a Scam?

Xbox Game Pass is currently one of the gaming subscription services offered by Microsoft. Players can enjoy around 100 high-quality games whenever they subscribe to Game pass.

On the other hand, they could also take advantage of EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, as well as access the offered titles via different devices from the cloud service of Microsoft.

As of the moment, Xbox Game Pass is offered for $14.99 per month. But, the giant tech manufacturer allows first-timers to have a one-month free trial. After that, the fee would then proceed.

But, since Christmas is coming, it seems like Microsoft is offering the popular gaming service for free. Specifically, the giant software provider is now selecting lucky Xbox Gold subscribers so that they can have Game Pass free for five months.

Xbox Offers 5 Free Months Game Pass?

According to Pure Xbox's latest report, some consumers shared some screenshots of Xbox's messages on their inboxes. Microsoft is offering five months of Game Pass for free as an early Christmas gift based on their posts.

"Got this message from xbox today, not sure of what It means by your remaining gold time will carry over on a 1:1 basis... can someone explain please?," said Reddit user Its_A1pha 15.

In the comment section, many gamers shared their excitement. Meanwhile, some of them ask why they haven't received Microsoft's offer.

Of course, rumors also appeared on the Reddit post's comment section. One of the fans claimed that Microsoft is only offering free five months of Game Pass to transfer gamers, allowing the company to remove the Xbox Live Gold service.

But, you still need to remember that the Redditor's statement doesn't have any proof. You can click this link to see more details.

Is the Free Xbox Game Pass Legit?

Since you can't really tell if the offer is real, some rumors claimed that the free Xbox Game Pass is a scam.

However, based on the posted images on Reddit, it looks legitimate since the message came from Xbox. But, there's one warning below the message of Xbox.

In the screenshot, you can see that there's the "This message contains unknown content" warning. If you are also hesitant to click that, the best thing you can do is contact Microsoft's Xbox support team to double-check if you are really among the lucky All-Star Gold members.

