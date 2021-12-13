(Photo : Xbox Store) Microsoft Xbox Red Ring of Death poster on sale from the Microsoft store.

Microsoft has released an Xbox poster that features the famous "Red Ring of Death," otherwise known as the dreaded display when loading a game or disc that has been damaged or corrupted. The new promotional material is a collector's item for Xbox fans, mainly as discussed in the recent Microsoft Xbox docuseries that tell the story of the console.

Microsoft Xbox: Red Ring of Death Poster Now Available for $24.99

Microsoft's Xbox has a new collectible on its online stores that would be a treat for gamers, especially this coming Christmas, bringing a dear reminder of a crashing game and a failed time for gaming. Yes, that is right, it is the "Red Ring of Death," which people refer to as something they do not want to see when loading a disc into their initial Xbox 360 consoles.

The poster is on sale now on Microsoft Xbox's gears for $24.99, and as initially discussed in Chapter 5 of the "Power On: The Story of Xbox" mini docuseries posted on Xbox's Official YouTube page. The entire episode was entitled "Red Ring of Death," and it explores Microsoft's challenges, especially when losing billions to a failed venture which they tried to recuperate with the poster sale.

Microsoft Xbox's Docuseries: What is It About?

Microsoft's Xbox Docuseries is the story of Xbox and its beginnings, sharing the company's experiences and its creators on how the console came to be in the present. The show explores a lot about the console, especially the ups and downs it has experienced throughout its existence.

Different known names come to the show to share what they have seen through the years of Xbox, an insider look for all fans and gamers.

Microsoft Xbox's Legacy

Microsoft has had the Xbox for 20 years since its initial release in 2001, bringing the world a new experience and console apart from the giants that include Sony and Nintendo. Since then, the Xbox has evolved from a console into the gaming brand of the Microsoft Company, with its latest being the Xbox Series S and X.

The Xbox will also feature a TV app that has been under works from Microsoft, bringing a different perspective to the multimedia brand that now is an entire entertainment department of the company. The legacy of Xbox and Microsoft is seen through its two decades of providing entertainment and a companion for gamers.

That being said, Microsoft's docuseries dives deep into the roots of Xbox and most of what happened internally, revealing its challenges and failures, apart from its triumphs and accomplishments. The Red Ring of Death may symbolize the failures in loading the game in the console, but it also brings particular regard for gamers and their years with the device.

