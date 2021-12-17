Target, one of the giant retailers offering popular consoles, decided to bring Christmas early days before the actual holiday. Fater making a mistake, the company gave six free Nintendo Switch units to a grandmother.

As of the moment, the basic model of the Nintendo Switch console costs around $300. However, this still depends on the price of the retailer or the re-seller you are eyeing.

Because of this, some kids, even adult fans, are having a hard time having one of their own. Aside from being pricey, experts also said that it would be hard to get a Nintendo Switch as Christmas and New Year are near.

But, this lucky granny no longers needs to think about this since she already received six free units from Target. Here's what happened.

Target Gives Free Nintendo Switch Units to a Granny!

According to Nintendo Life's latest report, the giant retailing company decided to give six free Nintendo Switch consoles to the old woman after a delivery mistake.

But, the model is not the basic one. The lucky grandma received six Switch OLED model consoles after the company delivered them to her doorstep.

At first, the grandmother was trying to return the consoles since she knew that she didn't order them. But, she had no luck after trying to bring them to the nearest Target store.

"On behalf of Target and your local Target store right up the street, we want to give these to you to give to your grandchildren or whoever you want," said the retailer.

The company added that they are proud to give the consoles to her and want to thank her for her effort in returning the units. You can visit this link to see more details.

Some Might be Unlucky to Have Switch Consoles

CNET reported that the chip shortage would still have a major impact on the popular Nintendo Switch.

Experts added that the console could suffer from scarcity, especially this coming holidays. Nintendo's President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that they might not meet the demand during the holiday season.

In other news, Nintendo Switch bundled with "Mario Kart 8" was recently offered during the Black Friday Deal. On the other hand, Nintendo's N64 gaming service could soon be upgraded.

