TikTok is now partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts or VDC to launch its very own TikTok Kitchens. To add, the new service is said to be a "delivery-only" service that cooks up some of the most trendy recipes on the app.

TikTok and VDC to Launch TikTok Kitchen

The news was initially reported by Bloomberg which notes that TikTok and VDC are expected to launch its TikTok Kitchen in around 300 locations all around the US. To expand, the service is expected to expand to about 1,000 new locations by the end of 2022.

TikTok Kitchens are expected to operate outside of existing restaurants which include chains that are currently owned by Robert Earl, the co-founder of VDC. With that, these include chains like Buca di Beppo and Bertucci's.

'Ghost Kitchen Service'

According to the story by The Verge, it is essentially what's known as a "ghost kitchen service." Unlike other companies within the niche, however, VDC's kitchens don't actually appear to operate out of satellite, trailer-converted kitchens staying put in parking lots.

VDC gave a description of the service noting that TikTok Kitchens will utilize an existing restaurant's kitchen and employees but will also be providing them with the training, food packaging, and even the special ingredient, TikTok-sourced recipes.

Menu to Rotate Quarterly

In order to keep things fresh, the service will be rotating the menu quarterly given how fast most viral content comes and goes within the platform itself. As per Bloomberg, the menu will initially be featuring a viral baked feta pasta which popped up as Google's "most-searched recipe in 2021" as per Google Trends.

An article by The Washington Post describes the recipe as "worth the hype." To add, the recipe includes air-fried strips of corn, otherwise known as corn rids, along with the crispy, cheese-covered pasta chips. To top everything off, a smash burger is also included in the recipe.

Company Clarifies 'Not a Venture' Into the Restaurant Business

As noted by a press release, the creators who inspired the recipes on the menu will be getting part of the proceeds. Elena Saavedra, a TikTok spokesperson, gave a statement to The Verge saying creators will be getting credit for the dishes within the menu itself and will also be featured prominently throughout the dish's promotion.

Saavedra added that to be clear, the campaign will be bringing TikTok foods to fans and "not a venture" by the company into the restaurant business.

VDC Success with MrBeast Burger

Other known successes of VDC include the viral MrBeast Burger which is a virtual kitchen that MrBeast, one of the most popular YouTubers of the moment, initially launched towards the end of 2020. Bloomberg stated that MrBeast was able to sell a million burgers in the span of just three months.

To add, there are already 1,500 MrBeast Burger joints throughout Canada, UK, and the US.

