Apple's new OS brings in an improvement for MacBook Pro owners when it comes to its music app. With that, the Apple Music app is expected to get faster with the new macOS 12.2 beta update.

Apple macOS 12.2 Beta Update

According to the story by Engadget, Apple has just rolled out the new macOS 12.2 beta update available currently to public testers within its beta program. To add, the opportunity for public testers to try the feature out has been made available just a day after Apple launched it for developers.

As per the reports by 9to5Mac, the new OS comes with a brand new Music app that the company had rebuilt as a fully native application. To add, Apple initially introduced the new macOS' dedicated Music app back in 2019.

Music App with iTunes Elements

The new Music app is still keeping some iTunes elements for a number of its parts. This means that it still displays web content within the app itself.

Based on the details spotted by 9to5Mac, the new macOS 12.2 beta is using the AppKit, which is a framework needed to help give applications a native interface of its own. Although there won't be a large difference in interface, the new app is expected to perform faster.

Searching on Apple Music Now Faster

An example of this is searching through songs with the new Apple Music that will appear faster due to the results being displayed on a native interface. Scrolling is also expected to feel smoother, and certain trackpad gestures are also going to feel more responsive for users.

In addition to Apple's brand new Music app, the new macOS 12.2 will make scrolling through its Safari browser much smoother for both the 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro models, supporting a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Developer Beta Access Utility for macOS

Users interested in testing out the new macOS 12.2 will have to download and install Developer Beta Access Utility for the new macOS. With that, users will access the latest beta update within the Software Update section of System Preferences.

To properly download the beta version, here's a full guide with a step-by-step process for getting the macOS Monterey public beta or developer data. Other features include Universal Control, FaceTime's SharePlay, and even a new Focus mode and Shortcuts app.

As per 9to5Mac, comparing both of the apps' sides to side, the new beta Music app looks a bit simpler but with a number of interface effects missing. Furthermore, the publication added that this is probably due to Apple rebranding everything and that it will take a while before the native version gets all its visual effects back.

