(Photo : Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (Photo : Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the second day of testimony before Congress by Zuckerberg, 33, after it was reported that 87 million Facebook users had their personal information harvested by Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm linked to the Trump campaign.

Meta Facebook is the "Worst Company of 2021," according to a survey conducted by Yahoo Finance, showing how much the company is well-hated by the public for everything that happened this year. The company brought a lot of new features and offers this year, but the people said that it does not top the headaches it got.

Meta Facebook is the 'Worst Company of 2021'

Yahoo Finance surveyed the best company of 2021 and made one for the worst company of 2021. Ultimately, the website arrived at the result's conclusion. The public voted Meta Facebook to be the worst among the bad companies selected and determined by the readers and survey recipients.

The title may be a little too harsh for the company, but it is something that the public answered and came from those that use it daily. Facebook's platform became one of the most used this year, but it remains something that compromises safety for the profit that it makes from the many users that utilize its services.

Read Also: Meta Is Once Again Targeted By Antitrust Regulators Over Supernatural VR Purchase

Meta: Too Harsh for its First Year in the Public?

The survey against Meta is a massive blow to the integrity and name of the company, immediately putting them in a bad light for the public. However, that is what its users feel and perceive the company, focusing on its many issues now.

It is still not yet the first year of Meta, but it received a bad mark from the public. The social media still has a lot to improve on, and it may do that in the following years.

Worst Company: Facebook and its Issues

Facebook and Meta went through a lot this year, and it is not only its massive transition from the Facebook company to the new name of the social media conglomerate. It also includes dozens of outages with Amazon Web Services, Frances Haugen's whistleblower scandal that revealed issues internally, fake news proliferation, and more.

Of course, these are not the only issues Meta and Facebook had over the past 12 months, especially as it does not mention the company's Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp issues. It involved itself in many disputes this year, and Mark Zuckerberg caught the blame for most of what happened within the company, with the many problems it faced.

Will Meta Facebook bounce back and renew its views from the public in 2022? That remains unknown as the only one that can answer and show that is with Facebook themselves. It remains a massive platform in the social media landscape today, despite people looking to cancel the company and go against its services as the Worst Company of 2021.

Related Article: 50,000 Facebook Users Spied On, Says Meta! How to Enhance Your FB Account's Privacy

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.